Since content is as scarce as quality toilet paper these days, I had an idea to rehash some of the best Alabama games I ever saw in person. I mean, why not? Right now, all we have are sports memories anyway.
So, this article will be the first that will profile the top Alabama games I’ve attended. If I didn’t go, that game ain’t making it in this column. The one exception is the 1992 Sugar Bowl. I did go to that game — along with every Alabama fan on Earth — but I won’t include it in this countdown; that game was so good it is considered “professional” and my list is strictly “amateur only.”
So, on to the list. The first is Alabama versus Tennessee circa 1989.
1989… how long ago was that? Well, you had to be a millionaire to have a bag phone, Prince’s “1999” was 10 years away from being accurate and acid-washed jeans were very much a thing.
That Oct. 21, Alabama and Tennessee each came into the third Saturday in October undefeated. In fact, Tennessee had not lost since losing to ’Bama in 1988 (a year the Crimson Tide started 0-6). I was a junior in high school and a friend’s parents had given us four tickets on the 50-yard line. I could not have been more excited if I was Jessica Alba’s neighbor.
I remember watching the Tennessee receivers warm up in Legion Field. Carl Pickens was literally catching Andy Kelley’s bullet passes one handed without looking. It wasn’t just Pickens, either; the Volunteers had Anthony Morgan and Alvin Harper at receiver too. If there had been internet gambling, I would have bet all I had on me ($7.86) Tennessee would wax Alabama that day like Madame Tussaud.
Not only did they have quality skilled wideouts, the Vols had whipped a pretty good Auburn team earlier in the year behind the running of Reggie Cobb and Chuck Webb. Unfortunately for UT, soon after its kicked Auburn’s rear, Cobb got kicked himself — right off the team for failing a drug test. (Obviously, Phil Fulmer was not the Tennessee coach yet.) Question for Cobb: How the heck do you fail a drug test in 1989? Were they even invented yet?
Meanwhile, Alabama was undefeated but flying under the proverbial radar.
Anyway, the kickoff neared and Tennessee came prancing out of the tunnel in those orange pants like a team of security cones. Just when I couldn’t laugh hard enough at that, out trotted Alabama then-coach Bill Curry in his Cliff Engle Sweater. That thing was so tight it must have been vacuum sealed on him.
Now, although I went to the game, my fondest memory is of Brent Musberger’s television call of Gary Hollingsworth’s shuffle pass to Siran Stacy. “Siran Stacy explodes,” Musberger exclaimed. (He didn’t literally explode, of course, but Stacy did take off like a rocket for a long touchdown reception.)
In fact, now I watched the game again, that was Musberger’s only commentary of the game; the rest of the time he spent salivating over the Notre Dame versus USC matchup that followed his broadcast.
Back to Siran. Good grief what a game he had. He finished with 317 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns receiving and running. And how about receiver Craig Sanderson who caught everything but COVID-19 that day? Or Efrum Thomas who may be ’Bama’s all-time least-remembered-but-good defensive back? Or notoriously lanky quarterback Gary Hollingsworth? That guy does not get the credit he deserves as an athlete. He perfected offensive coordinator Homer Smith’s offense and even ran away from defenders a time or two. Sure, his running style was more awkward than watching an ostrich orgy, but it worked.
So ’Bama won the game 47-30 in the end. Ironically, it was Bill Curry’s 47th birthday. Less ironically, I still didn’t like him.