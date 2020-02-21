“The only things you do in life are live and die; everything in between is optional.” — Emily Sarduy
Eh, not really the case. Everybody knows we have to work then we die.
OK, fine, I’m kidding. But really, we have bills to pay and a lot of other responsibilities that unfortunately aren’t optional.
Voting is something that’s technically optional but it shouldn’t be viewed that way. Why don’t we view it as a requirement? I’m not saying I’m in favor of compulsory voting because I get the fact it takes away from a citizen’s right to choose, and I’m all about individual rights.
But if you are going to complain about absolutely anything our local, state or federal governments control or things your taxpayer dollars go to, you better be at the polls March 3.
Voting is a crucial part of our democracy. First off, it gives us a chance to choose leaders and representatives who will do things that are important to us. Why would you take that chance away from yourself by not voting? If you don’t vote, someone else is making decisions for you.
Your vote is more powerful than you can imagine. Don’t believe me?
Kevin Entze, a police officer from Washington, lost a GOP primary by one vote out of more than 11,700 votes cast. Entze found out one of his fellow officers forgot to mail in his ballot, according to npr.org.
“He left his ballot on his kitchen counter and it never got sent out,” Entze said.
Never forget the power one individual has. Every vote truly does count.
Going out to the polls and filling in those bubbles for the candidates we believe in allow us to tell the government what we want it to do. We have that power and it’s not one we should take lightly. Want cheap healthcare access for all? Vote for the guy or gal who does too. Maybe you believe minimum wage should be higher. Well, vote for the person who stands behind that. Tired of paying too much in taxes? Vote for a person who promises to lower them. It’s really that simple.
Plus, you do put your hard-earned money toward paying your taxes. Don’t you care where it goes? If you don’t vote, you practically don’t care.
Not voting also causes you to lose your voice. We all want to be heard in our lives. We all want to make a difference. But then when it comes down to it, some of us don’t show up to the polls on Election Day. Then the person we wanted to be elected doesn’t earn the seat and we complain or we see issues in the way our government is being run and we complain. As my family would say, “I don’t care who you are; that’s just plain dumb.” You have a right to vote and you have a right to complain, but you lose your right to complain if you don’t vote.
Additionally, if you are a woman or a black citizen, you especially should show up for your county, state and country. It took activists and reformers far too many years to earn the right for anyone other than a white man to vote. After all that, to not show up? It’s disrespectful to our own rights and each individual who fought for them.
When Doug Jones won the Senate seat, statistics showed it was largely Alabama’s black women who made the difference and brought him to victory.
“Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party,” Tom Perez wrote on Twitter in December 2017, “and we can’t take that for granted. Period.”
Like I said, your vote counts.
Each time you vote you are trying to enact change. You’re standing up for our youngest generation who can’t vote yet. You’re being their voices and you’re making sure your own voice is heard.
Please do some research before March 3 and learn about the candidates and issues before voting. But once you do so, show up. Election Day is always on a Tuesday — a day in which I produce three newspapers in one day and often work 12-plus hours, but I always make time to show up then flaunt my sticker.
Because I want my voice to be heard and I want yours to be heard too.
No, it’s not required; it’s optional. But it’s your duty.