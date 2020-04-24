It’s been more than a month since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Tallapoosa County.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there are more than 250 cases in Tallapoosa County. The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday there are 64 residents and 23 employees at Bill Nichols State Veterans home who have tested positive for COVID-19 — nearly 90 in one building.
Eight of those veterans died due to the coronavirus and 16 Tallapoosa County residents have succumbed to the contagious disease.
We’re all itching to get out the house. We want our regular routines back and we are craving human interaction. We want to get back to work and we’ve got bills to pay. Everyone is tired of living this way and wants things to get back to normal.
Severe weather distracted us from the coronavirus for a bit but we can’t let that and the fact we’re tired of being at home and taking precautions as reasons to let up.
We’re still in a dire situation here. The death toll continues to rise and cases climb every day. Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said he believes the county is on a downward slope to less cases and thinks we may be flattening the curve to some degree, but he said it’s very possible for that to reverse itself.
Tallapoosa County is still the second highest per capita in the state with a rate of 626.7 per 100,00 persons as of Thursday afternoon.
This isn’t the time to be leaving the masks at home, risking your health or anyone else’s for a social hour or loosening up washing your hands or any of the other necessary precautions you’ve been taking.
We urge residents to continue to take the coronavirus seriously and heed these warnings. We can’t afford to make matters worse.