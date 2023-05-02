The last two weeks have been some of the hardest I’ve gone through. I’ve seen and heard horrible things; I’ve listened as mommas screamed for their children and a father gave his son’s eulogy. I’ve waited for hours and hours for news of more horrible things.
It feels like one day after another, it’s just been one more nightmare to deal with. One more problem to overcome.
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about spirituality and God, and how do bad things happen when God is so powerful?
Over the years of my sobriety, I’ve really built a relationship with “my God, as I understand him.” And I’ve looked to my God hundreds of times over the last two weeks, mostly to just give me strength and to give grace and peace to those around me.
But at the end of the day, bad things do happen, and I’ve heard so many people ask, “Why?”
I haven’t heard a lot of good answers, but I did hear something at the funerals of Phil Dowdell and Marsiah Collins that resonated with me.
Both of these young men — and I’m sure all the other victims and survivors — had a real impact on their communities. The auditorium at Dadeville High School was standing room only for Phil’s memorial service, and it was a packed house for Marsiah’s funeral Thursday.
There were people supporting the families, supporting the victims. There were students and grandmothers, babies and aunties, coaches, friends and significant others. Young and old, black and white, it didn’t matter as these two men seemingly had an impact on everyone they met.
I didn’t know Marsiah, but I did know Phil — and boy that kid was just the best of us.
Many of the pastors and loved ones who spoke of Phil and Marsiah said the only explanation why this happened is because God needed to make a big statement. “He needed a Phil,” someone said at Dowdell’s service.
There is so, so much hate, anger and divisiveness in this world, even in our small-town communities. Maybe the only way to cure any of it is to take someone like Phil or Marsiah, someone who so clearly displayed the best characteristics. The people we all should strive to emulate.
It is truly amazing how much negativity we have experienced over the last two weeks, even from people who we consider friends, and it’s so hard not to want to say, “There are so much bigger things happening than needing to be mean to someone on Facebook.”
Old habits die hard, I guess, but so did Phil, so did Marsiah.
So all I suggest is, just before you decide to make a nasty comment or be rude to someone, think, “Would Phil say this?” If he wouldn’t, there’s no need. Have more concern for your friends and family than for making a point. Stop being mean to people just for the sake of being mean.
Let us all remember every day that life can be taken at any point.
I’ve experienced a ton of tragic deaths over the last five years, but if this doesn’t put an exclamation mark on the end of the sentence, “Life is short,” then I don’t know what will.
Remember to always tell people, “I love you,” because you never know when it will be the last time. Think about that rude comment you make before you make it and maybe think to yourself, “What if this person is taken from us? Is this the last thing I want to say to them? Am I OK with living with this forever?”
No one is perfect, and I know that. Everyone has bad days, and everyone knows I can get a little snappy when I’m stressed, but we can all try to just do a little better.
As James Taylor said, “Shower the people you love with love, show them the way that you feel.” You never know when it might be your last chance.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.