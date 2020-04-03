We have all been riding a roller coaster of emotions over the past couple of weeks but when the news of the spring sports season shutdown, I had to turn off some of those emotions and get to work. After going through calls with frustrated and sympathetic coaches, I reached out to a handful of seniors for their reaction and I’m not sure I have had many tougher interviews in my short career.
You could tell when the person on the other side of the phone was holding back tears and you could tell when the bad news truly had not had the chance to sink in yet. But no matter the emotion on the other end of those phone calls, I was amazed by the knowledge and courage those players showed in just the few words they were willing to give me.
One of the biggest questions I had for those seniors was about how they were trying to balance all of the good memories with remembering how their high school careers ended. Every single one of them said it’s actually not a balance at all because they know the good will always outweigh the bad.
The players are going to remember the long bus rides, the cold nights, the 15-hour tournament days and much more about the game they love but most importantly they will remember the bonds they made with their teammates and their coaches. That was the theme of every conversation I had with those seniors and I know that message resonates with so many others I haven’t talked with yet.
I certainly do not try to hide my love for the spring sports season. I could watch (for fun, not just for my job) every sport in the spring for several consecutive days and still be wanting more.
This year was no different as I was enjoying every baseball, softball and soccer game I could get to. This year was going to be special and now it has been taken away but that does not mean the impact of the Class of 2020 stops here.
We had so many seniors ready to accomplish major goals, break records and — I believe this with all of my heart — win state championships. Even though they didn’t get the chance to do those things, their legacy will not end here.
Many of these athletes have been playing their sport for several years and have touched so many during their time on the fields. Whether it was one varsity year or six, every success during that time was in part because of them and that does not stop now.
The seniors will not play any more high school ball but many of their teammates will and every success that comes after them will be because of the role they had in their programs and the foundations they helped build.
Athletes look forward to their senior seasons for many years and I cannot even begin to fathom what it’s like to have that taken away. I am in no position to tell you how to feel or how to handle this situation and I’m really not sure anyone else is either.
However, based on the reaction I have heard from seniors, I am confident this senior class can stay focused on the accomplishments they had over the years and they will be better because of the time they spent with their teams.
I have been in the area for less than two years but I know the Class of 2020 has made way too many good memories to have this bad taste stay for too long. Your journeys have been far too special to let a bad ending ruin it now.
Caleb Turrentine is a sports writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.