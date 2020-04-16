The coronavirus pandemic has damaged us many of us whether it be emotionally, physically or mentally. Everybody has lost something during the outbreak — a job, peace of mind or even a loved one.
I struggle with letting fear consume me. This hasn’t just sprung up because of the outbreak; I’ve struggled with it in other situations, too. Worrying or fearing something too much doesn’t help the slightest bit. If anything, it tears you down even more.
I’m not saying you shouldn’t experience fear throughout this pandemic because saying so would be silly of me. None of us have a choice to experience some fear because of it. It’s a frightening time for us all. We’re all lacking security we relish the feeling of. But there’s a difference in experiencing fear and letting it consume your entire life.
During the beginning of the outbreak, I did nothing but worry. It seemed to break away every part of my life — my college classes, my jobs and even my social life. The what ifs crept in periodically throughout the day at alarming rates and before I knew it, there wasn’t a positive thought left in my mind. I was constantly worried and thinking of nothing but the coronavirus.
The news is plastered with nothing but coronavirus updates and many are negative updates that can be hard to grasp. Watching it and hearing anything about COVID-19 fed further and further into my negative headspace. I was unable to focus on tasks needed to be done or participate in any form of leisure activity. Things have changed, though.
I came to a realization somehow, some way. Maybe God saw I was struggling and helped me come to it. Who knows? I’m just thankful I came to the realization letting this fear consume me and everything I do is not what I need to let happen. I need to make the best of a bad situation.
Not too long ago I ached for a break. My schedule was hectic, and it seemed as if I was never resting. Now here I am with nothing but time at home and I’m in charge of my own schedule and how hectic it stays. I’ve caught up on schoolwork, studied more, had more time with my family and for myself, and it feels good.
There must be some level of peace in your life even with all the fear lingering regarding the coronavirus. Letting fear consume you completely is nothing but detrimental to your well-being and state of mind. It’s OK to have some fear, worries and doubts, but have the right amount of it. Cherish what you do have and cherish this time despite the hardships that caused it.
Breanna Hill is a Sylacauga resident and guest columnist for The Outlook.