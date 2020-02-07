Life can be difficult at times.
Change is the only real constant, and what we once thought would never end draws to a close. Time marches on, and as the movie “Stand By Me” says, “It happens sometimes. Friends come in and out of our lives like busboys in a restaurant.”
In situations like these, it can be hard to want to accept change, instead preferring the way things are. We get comfortable with the routine we create for ourselves and settle into, but sometimes it is necessary to go with whatever changes are taking place.
It is completely understandable to have concerns and worries about big changes, but you cannot let these stop you from going out on a limb and doing something new. Going out of your comfort zone is often where the best things happen.
By letting fear rule you and keeping you in the same place, day after day, year after year, you may miss out on something that would have been of great benefit to you. When you refuse to let fear control who you are and what you do and instead take that leap into the unknown, you have the chance for great experiences and the potential for even more good things to come your way.
At the same time, never forget who you are and where you come from. The routines you held dear before a major change in life helped shape your personality, and you can never forget the many different experiences you have had in your past.
So, if a change is looming, do not let fear stop you from doing what is best. You may find your fears are completely unfounded and what you believed could be a bad thing turns out to be the best thing that ever happened. Be strong, and you can push through your fears and make the right decision.