I recently read a letter to the editor sent in to The Outlook regarding adult bullies.
In this instance it was an adult bullying a student, which is beyond acceptable, but the truth is we all probably face bullies every day — regardless of age, situation, gender.
I unfortunately have recently been a victim of such circumstance, and I can assure you it doesn’t matter if you’re no longer in middle or high school, it doesn’t hurt any less.
Why does anyone at any age feel the need to think they’re better than another person? We are all humans on this Earth; all trying to live day by day. For another person to make you feel small, less than or inadequate is just wrong — however you want to slice it.
There is a bright side though. Nobody can take away who you are, what you believe in or your accomplishments. Nobody can take the life you built and the struggles you have overcome. And don’t let them.
Unfortunately in this life, to make themselves feel better, people enjoy bringing others down. Don’t allow this. Don’t let anybody take your worth. Don’t let anybody think they know you better than you know yourself.
Sure, have we all done things in our past that make us feel like we might deserve it? Probably. But that doesn’t give anybody the right to hold that guilt against you, especially out of context. Your demons are your own and how you cope with them is up to you — nobody else.
To anybody — young, old, male, female, any culture or ethnicity — never, ever let somebody take your value. We are all made to be different and unique. We are all made for a different purpose. We may not know what that purpose is yet, but we are all significant.
It sounds impossible in certain instances but try to take the high road. At the end of the day, you have to answer to yourself and you need to sleep at night.
I read somewhere once, “What other people think of you is none of your business.” It sounds easier said than done, but be you. Own who you are — the good, bad and the ugly. Nobody knows your story but you. And you can never convince some people otherwise.
And to the bullies out there: You can’t break us. We are made to be stronger than we know and more resilient for what you’ve put us through.
Amy Passaretti is the editor of Lake Martin Living and Elmore County Living magazines.