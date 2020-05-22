My wife texted our four sons and asked how they were adjusting to COVID-19 — their eerie new reality. Our son who works from home bemoaned his cabin fever, his boredomand his imposed home confinement. Mike Oliver, an al.com columnist wrote, “I feel a loneliness down to my bones.”
Wayne Flynt, distinguished professor emeritus at Auburn University, is despaired as his wife of 58 years died. He feels like he’s marooned, which is galling — he’s an extrovert — and he’s also been separated from his beloved Sunday school and church.
Soon self-pity clouded his mental sky. One day while he was walking around a lake near his home he encountered Canadian geese — mother and father waddling with their five newborns. Father Goose glared his bad intentions at Flynt, who got the message. He marveled — the celebration of birth, the pride and protectiveness of caring parents, the renewal of life. The epiphany buoyed and braced him.
COVID-19 erodes hope because it multiplies isolation, which begets fear that’s punctuated by a tottering economy. When one works outside his or her home, he or she reaps financial, social and relational benefits. Losing all three proves catastrophic. For example, in mid-April Gov. Kay Ivey said the last four weeks 264,000 Alabamians filed unemployment claims. By contrast, only 130,000 people filed unemployment claims in 2019.
Bishop F. Josephus Johnson, my former pastor, said, “… Yes, social distancing has led to isolation. And that leads to anxiety.” Johnson said when people lose structure, like going to work, to games, to church, to meetings, a sense of sameness permeates their life. How are people coping? Many guzzle booze; the University of Southern California News reported alcohol beverage sales have rocketed — a 55% increase in late March compared to 2019 sales. What a doomed strategy. Alcohol depresses the central nervous system and will plunge those adrift into a pit that desolates.
Johnson recommends getting alone and being quiet; it’s a good way to hear from God. He recommends the short New Testament book 1 John. The author was exiled to the Patmos Isle because he exalted Christ.
What emotions surged through the man described as the disciple Jesus loved? He likely experienced anxiety, disillusionment and loneliness. Amid COVID-19, it’s critical to maintain an inward gaze and an outward gaze.
Life changes with the rapidity of a hummingbird’s flapping wings. The pandemic has capsized many of our familiar and comfortable routines. John Bunyan was a tinker, one who repairs household utensils. After he was converted to Christ, he became a nonconformist preacher. This landed him in the Bedford Jail for 12 years. Bunyan seized the time. He wrote his spiritual autobiography, “Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners,” which was published during his imprisonment. He also wrote his most well-known work, “The Pilgrim’s Progress.” By 1938, the allegory had been printed in 1,300 editions — this 250 years after Bunyan died.
Malcolm X described himself as a predator. He peddled drugs, gambled, racketeered, burglarized and pimped. In February 1946, he was convicted for larceny along with breaking and entering. His crimes earned him an eight- to 10-year sentence. Initially, Malcolm gazed inward. His bitter and belligerent behavior earned him a name. Satan. Whereupon, fellow inmate John Bembry, challenged Malcolm to develop his mind. Thereafter, Malcolm imprisoned his imprisonment and snared his freedom. In his autobiography he wrote: “In the hectic pace of the world today there is no time for meditation, or for deep thought. A prisoner has time that he can put to good use. I’d put prison second to college as the best place for a man to go if he needs to do some thinking. If he’s motivated in prison he can change his life.”
Redeem the time; don’t just exist. Live during COVID-19.
Marc D. Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.