I worked in the hospitality field all through college and well into my 20s. I’ve been a hostess, server, bartender and even a line cook. The places I’ve worked at have ranged in popularity and quality but it can be a tough business regardless.
That being said, I used to always say, “Everyone should have to work in a restaurant at some point in their lives to truly appreciate what those people do.”
Getting a crappy tip because someone was mad about his food is pretty disappointing. Or a server screwing up an order when you’re up to your eyeballs in tickets and burning yourself trying to cook and plate the food fast enough — and she expects you to drop it all and fix it.
My point is we all eat out and you have to understand servers and bartenders make only tips and line cooks — well they don’t make much at all, and really they’re doing the tough stuff.
Some of you may have seen my name on the pages of The Outlook more frequently these days and that’s because I’ve been assigned to work on the news team during this chaotic time.
Sports editor Lizi Arbogast is one of my best friends, so I hear about the long hours, the angry comments and the sheer amount of work she tries to squeeze into a day (which, let’s be honest, is never just eight hours long).
But hearing about it and living it is two different things. I have a new appreciation for Lizi, Cliff Williams and a heap-load of added gratitude for managing editor Santana Wood. I think she works 24/7…
So while it may seem easy to point fingers and shame the staff for not covering things as quickly as you may want, cut us some slack. We’re just a small team of four humans working tirelessly to provide the most accurate, timely news to this community — and now there’s this “newbie” on board helping to keep up.
I say all that to get to this: Please don’t judge what you don’t know. If you haven’t worked in a newsroom before, especially during something like the COVID-19 pandemic, then you may not have all the facts. Just because something may seem amiss, there is likely a very good reason for it and I can guarantee you someone is looking into it.
Now I am not here to point fingers or lecture because I am sure it happens amongst all occupations. If you don’t know the struggles someone goes through in his or her day, just don’t make assumptions.
I’m proud to be working alongside these superstars and proud to be a part of this outstanding, supportive community.
These are tough times and we have to all stick together — figuratively and from 6 feet apart that is.
Amy Passaretti is a staff writer for The Outlook.