Everyone loves the holidays and looks forward with great expectations of family, friends and good times. But it can also be the time of year that brings on feelings of loss, a feeling of not fitting in and a feeling you would rather stay in bed and hide until the whole thing is over.
Depression has many faces. You may be wondering how you can be suffering from depression because you have never even considered suicide. But many of us who suffer from depression have never had that thought. I should know, because when I was in my early 40s I was diagnosed with major depressive disorder. I’ve had therapy off and on, and yes, I take medication that keeps those feelings of depression at bay.
When I was in my early 40s, I noticed a difference within myself. Gradually, I felt unsatisfied with my job; I was tired all the time; I didn’t feel enthused about doing anything; I felt “flat.” I started not wanting to answer the phone, and communication was a big part of my job. I just wanted people to leave me voicemails I could deal with without having to talk.
I noticed that I was having trouble making decisions what to eat for lunch; a menu seeming overwhelming and I fled a store in a panic because picking out a new bathmat seemed to be too big a decision. I could not stay focused and had difficulty concentrating. I was irritable and just didn’t want to deal with anything. I made excuses to my friends and family why I couldn’t see them and sometimes feigned physical illness as a reason.
Figuring something was wrong, I started looking at the “official” symptoms of depression but couldn’t find myself there. I came across a website, which is now sadly defunct, and there I was. It described what depression felt like and how it might be affecting me. It helped me see I was likely depressed.
I was a person, like many of my generation, who was told to “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” and get on with it. People in my family felt sad and got over it. Spending too much time thinking about yourself and how you felt was wrong because you had responsibilities and obligations. We didn’t “wallow” in self-pity.
I knew I needed professional help. I knew there were a lot of new medications for those who are diagnosed with clinical depression. I knew if something didn’t feel right physically, I would go to the doctor; so, I argued with myself this was the same thing.
The doctor was nice. He asked me why I thought I was depressed and how long I had felt that way. He prescribed medication and recommended therapy.
Within a reasonable period, I felt better. I know the internet is full of scary stories about antidepressants, about side effects and coming off the medications. But your best information comes from your doctor — not the internet. Your doctor will help you find the right medication and the right dosage, and he or she will help you with any side effects.
I also found therapy to be extremely useful. No one forces you into anything you are not comfortable with. A good therapist will make suggestions you can consider or not, suggest techniques of behavior modifications and help you make your own decisions. Nothing is forced and if it is, find another therapist.
Do not go through your life feeling sad and tired. You may think you are hiding it, but you are not. Don’t deprive yourself of joy because you are afraid to speak to your doctor about your symptoms, about how tired and how flat you may be feeling. Beware the holidays can heighten what you may have been feeling for some time.