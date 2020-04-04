At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic — before we knew just how bad this was all going to get — it seemed like everyone was constantly saying, “Just wash your hands.”
Now, all you hear about is social distancing and staying 6 feet apart and not going around those who aren’t in your immediate family.
All of those things are obviously extremely important, but we also want to stress how important it is to still keep washing those hands.
Even here at The Outlook, we were great about washing our hands every hour and not that we’ve suddenly become dirty and unhygienic, but it’s easy to slip back into old habits, especially when it’s not talked about as often. So here’s another friendly reminder: Wash your hands!
A statewide stay-at-home order goes into effect at 5 p.m. today but that doesn’t mean you won’t ever leave your house. You still have to get groceries and many of you will still have to work. You’re going to need to get gas or pick up a prescription or take your dog for a walk.
So it’s important to stress the need to wash your hands and take hand sanitizer with you if you’re going to be in a place where soap and water isn’t readily available. Keep a tube of Clorox wipes handy for when you have to touch surfaces and be really careful about gloves if you’re wearing those at work.
Above all, wash your hands before you leave the house and when you get home. Pretty much any time a sink is available, just go for it and wash your hands for good measure.