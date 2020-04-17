There seems to be a stigma around asking for help. Some people think it’s a sign of weakness; others think they’ll come across as needy if they can’t do everything on their own.
It’s not always easy to admit you can’t do something or you need an extra hand to get it done.
Well, now more than ever, it’s OK to ask for help. In fact, we at The Outlook encourage you to do just that. And the good news is there are people willing to help.
If you are an elderly lady who doesn’t want to go get her prescriptions, reach out to the local groups who are running errands for local residents.
If you’re the man with an autoimmune disease and you’re afraid to go to the grocery store, places like Huddle House are offering to do that for you.
If you have a kid who’s feeling sick but you don’t want to brave the doctor’s office, Heritage Pediatrics in Alex City is now offering telemedicine to children.
There are plenty of people who are out there to help — whatever your needs may be — so reach out. It’s an uncertain time filled with a lot of stress, so if all you need is a FaceTime catch up with an old friend to destress for a few minutes, ask for that too.
Don’t be afraid to ask for what you need; there’s likely someone there to help.
And also remember when a friend or co-worker reaches out to you, always try to do your best to help. Not everyone can donate money, but we can always lend a helping hand to those we love.