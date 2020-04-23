Facebook is not a trusted news source.This is important to keep in mind when scrolling through Facebook — or any social media channel for that matter.
Just because you read something on Facebook doesn’t make it the truth. And just because someone provides “statistics” or “research” to back up his or her point also doesn’t mean it’s fact. When you’re scrolling through Facebook, consider the source. If a person says I read this somewhere then sends you a link, take a second to look at the URL. If it’s DemocratsAreGreat.com or RepublicanFacts.org (those are made up, by the way), there’s a good chance there’s an agenda behind those “facts.”
Especially with so many rumors circulating around, do some research of your own and decide who your trusted sources are going to be.
Here at The Outlook, we’ve stood by using only information we can verify through the Alabama Department of Public Health, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Those are organizations that’ve worked for us so we don’t spread false rumors.
There may be other news organizations you trust and that’s OK. Ultimately, we want to be the place you turn to for your solid facts but there are other outlets that are trustworthy as well.
Find out what works for you then make sure you verify information by those trusted sources. Now more than ever, rumors can end up making things a lot worse.