In 1956, Sen. John F. Kennedy wrote 1957 Pulitzer Prize winner “Profiles in Courage.” The book examined eight U.S. senators who displayed courage and integrity while confronting vexing issues and challenges. They scorned toadyism and timidity.
On Feb. 12, 1999, all 45 Democrats voted not guilty on Article 1 regarding President William Clinton’s impeachment. Ten Republicans voted not guilty. On Article 2, all 45 Democrats voted not guilty and five Republicans voted not guilty. Those 15 Republicans shunned a party spirit whereas the Democrats not guilty vote preserved power and repudiated principle.
“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places they came from? Then come back and show us how it is done,” President Donald Trump said.
In assailing four U.S. congresswomen, Trump trampled facts. An example, three are U.S.-born citizens, and the fourth earned her U.S. citizenship. The furor compelled the House to vote should they censure or withhold censure. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-D) voted to condemn Trump’s remarks but also declared both sides were wrong; it created hedge room sufficient for an 18-wheeler to drive through. Meanwhile, Chris Smith (NJ-R) voted no but stained his status as a human rights advocate. Well, it placated Trump; isn’t that paramount?
The Chicago Tribune reported former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel sought to erase the jury established precedence-a code of silence existed within the Chicago Police Department. That code protected off-duty officer Anthony Abatte who slammed, punched and kicked bartender Karolina Obrycka; his barbarity was captured by video. The city promised it’d pay her an $875,000 award and legal fees immediately — provided she agreed with the city in asking the judge to vacate the code of silence judgment. Was Obrycka’s decision made freely?
Furthermore, Emanuel suppressed video evidence that showed officer Jason Van Dyke pump 16 shots into Laquan McDonald, killing him in October 2014. Why? Rahm didn’t want to compromise an investigation. On Nov. 24, 2015, the city obeyed Judge Franklin Valderrama’s order to release the video. However, on Dec. 5, 2015, Rahm made hundreds of pages of police reports public in which Van Dyke and five other officers claimed McDonald swung a knife at them in an aggressive manner. What was that Rahm said about compromising an investigation?
On Oct. 17, 2019 at 12:30 a.m., Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson was discovered asleep in his department SUV; Johnson didn’t take his blood pressure medicine, hence the incident. However, Johnson a 31-year veteran, including 31/2 years as superintendent, admitted he had a couple of drinks. By contrast, the Ceres Café video showed Johnson gulping drinks for hours with a woman who was not his wife.
On Nov. 7, Johnson announced his retirement, but he said his retirement wasn’t based on health issues or the inspector general’s inquiry. Really? Nevertheless, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Johnson. She said his inappropriate conduct and the ethical lapses made him inconsistent and incompatible with leading the Chicago Police Department. Lightfoot said Johnson spun a narrative replete and rancid with false statements, designed to conceal his true conduct. Lightfoot, in essence, called Johnson a serial liar, persisting even when she challenged his narrative. Lightfoot said had she possessed the inspector general’s definitive evidence she would have fired Johnson on the spot.
Lightfoot didn’t imitate Emanuel’s complicity, which created a stench more foul than the Chicago Stockyards from a bygone era. The result: The city paid more than $662 million dollars — including judgments, settlements, and outside legal fees, according to city records, reported Crain’s Chicago Business.
Lightfoot said, “Ethical leadership, integrity, accountability, legitimacy, and yes, honesty must be the hallmarks of city government.”
She did the right thing.