In a shadowbox on the shelf at my office is a large bronze medallion hanging from a sky blue and yellow ribbon. The medallion itself is about two inches in diameter and hangs from a clasp on the ribbon in the shape of an eagle with the word “Legionnaire” imprinted on it. The medallion has a wreath around its borders and is emblazoned with the cast image of a roman soldier extending his hand down to help a fallen comrade. Aside from the imagery the medallion also reads “The Order of Saint Maurice” and “The National Infantry Association”. 

