In a shadowbox on the shelf at my office is a large bronze medallion hanging from a sky blue and yellow ribbon. The medallion itself is about two inches in diameter and hangs from a clasp on the ribbon in the shape of an eagle with the word “Legionnaire” imprinted on it. The medallion has a wreath around its borders and is emblazoned with the cast image of a roman soldier extending his hand down to help a fallen comrade. Aside from the imagery the medallion also reads “The Order of Saint Maurice” and “The National Infantry Association”.
The Order of Saint Maurice medallion is an award given to honor those who are inducted into the Order for their roles contributing to or serving in the US Army Infantry. It becomes even more special with some research designed to better understand why the Infantry Association chose to call their special order the Order of Saint Maurice. What I found is an epic tale of heroism about which movies should be made.
What we know today of Maurice may be part fact and part fiction. Maurice was from the ancient city of Thebes in Egypt. Thebes was the capital of the region at that time during the period in which the Roman Empire had conquered Egypt.
As was the custom of the time, Rome expanded its military to include residents of conquered lands and Maurice became a soldier of the Roman Army. He rose through the ranks and eventually became the commander of the Theban Legion with approximately 5,000 men under his command.
Maurice was also an acknowledged Christian at a time when Christianity was considered suspect and a threat to the Roman Empire. Nevertheless, Maurice commanded his legion which is believed to also have been comprised entirely of Christians.
In the first quarter of the tenth century AD the Theban Legion under Maurice’s command was dispatched to what is now the Swiss Alps to quell a rebellion. Before going into battle, they were ordered to make sacrifices to Rome’s pagan gods. Maurice is said to have reaffirmed his loyalty to Rome but refused to take part in the pagan rituals. Earliest documents relating the events date to 453 AD and Maurice was eventually canonized as a Saint of the Catholic Church.
But Maurice’s story, while epic in its good-versus-evil narrative is really about so much more. Despite the reverence for who he was and what he did, the real story of Saint Maurice is the backstory. Even more than that he was a leader who inspired his own men so intensely that they were willing to sacrifice their own well being to follow his example.
I’m watching world events right now and believing that there are Maurice-types among us even now. There have to be. Because if there are not then we are in a world of hurt. As many conservatives watch with great concern I hold out hope that within the ranks of an overly politicized FBI, a double-standard promoting DOJ, a negligent DHS, an emboldened IRS, and the strange party-line water-toters in the Pentagon, there have to be men and women who are willing to look their leadership in the eye and say “that is not my mission and that is a violation of my conscience”.
We need more folks right now to heed the example of Saint Maurice, Commander of the Theban Legion. Doing the right thing for he and his men came at a great cost, to be sure. But doing right ain’t hard when you are a principled individual. History does not canonize sheep who go along to get along.
Phil Williams is a former State Senator, retired Army Colonel and combat veteran, and a practicing Attorney. He has served with the leadership of the Alabama Policy Institute and currently hosts the conservative news/talkshow Rightside Radio on multiple channels throughout north Alabama.
