I think how you treat animals says a lot about you as a person. I read about horrible cases of abuse and I can’t imagine what kind of person would do something like that — animals that are starved and beaten and abused in ways I can’t even bear to think about. They are God’s creatures and do not deserve what they sometimes get from people.
Right now, all three of my dogs were at one point abandoned. I have a Treeing Walker who was abandoned as a puppy, a Blue Tick hound who was dumped off as an adult and a Lab-mix who was dumped at the shelter.
When I got the Blue Tick, he had heartworms. Treating heartworm is expensive and I wonder if that is why he was dumped. Heartworm can be avoided with a monthly treatment. For the first year we had him, he always seemed to be searching for his first owner. He was anxious in the car as though he was afraid he would be dumped again. It took about a year for him to decide he now lives with us, and his personality came out. He is deeply bonded with our Treeing Walker.
Our Lab mix was a different story. I knew her before we adopted her. She was living as a stray and had three litters of puppies before she was taken to the shelter. The day I found out she was at the shelter, I called director Mia Chandler and said I wanted her. This was a dog that had always lived on the street but apparently had always harbored a deep desire to be a family dog and live in the house. She is deeply sweet, well behaved and never once had an accident in the house. You really can’t go wrong with a mixed breed.
I often hear people complain about puppies — that they bite, they have a lot of energy and they have accidents in the house. Puppies are babies that need to be taught and trained like human babies. You must have time and patience and approach them with love.
There is a lot to be said for adopting an older animal. They are past the baby stage. They may still need to be taught some manners, but it is not as intense as the puppy stage. Seniors animals are also great. Life has left them homeless, but they still need love and care. They tend to be mellow and make wonderful companions.
I’m a big advocate for adopting animals from the shelter, but sometimes you want a purebred puppy. Make sure you do your research into the breed, its health risks and the breeder. Some people are not professional breeders and they don’t concern themselves with improving the breed by selective breeding. Whatever you do, avoid pet shop puppies. They generally come from puppy mills where dogs are bred over and over without regard to the gene pool. This can lead to serious health problems in dogs. Price is not indicative of the quality of the animal.
Dogs can add so much to our lives if we chose wisely then help them be good doggy citizens. They need love and attention to flourish. If you see an animal that is being abused or you suspect is being abused, speak up. Dogs can’t speak, so they rely on us to speak for them. And whenever possible, don’t shop but adopt. There are so many worthy animals that would love a chance to be part of your family. And if you live alone, a dog can provide companionship.