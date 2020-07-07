We are one week away from the Republican Primary election runoff.
In Tallapoosa County, we have a chance to vote in two races and both are important.
There is U.S. Senate where former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is facing former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions. Sessions left the post to be President Donald Trump’s Attorney General. Trump has endorsed Tuberville but is that enough to sway your vote?
The other race is for the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place No. 2. The race has incumbent Beth Kellum running against Will Smith. Do you know who is who?
The Outlook encourages voters to study the candidates.
Look for information on the candidates. Read news articles on the candidates platforms. What do the candidates think? What do they say they will do and does their background demonstrate what they are saying?
But be careful where the information is coming from. There are plenty of posts on social media that are misleading. There are several websites that slant one way or the other. Make sure your information is coming from multiple and reliable sources before finalizing your decision.
The Outlook understands it is sometimes hard to find reliable information but it can be done.
An ill-informed voter can be a bad thing. A few days or even years later they may realize how hastily their decision was made based on little research.