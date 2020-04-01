It’s really nice to hear some good news on a dreary day and one with an overpowering sense of negativity. While people cannot gather in groups of 10 or more and even then must remain 6 feet apart, people are getting creative in ways to feel connected.
Our medical professionals are risking exposure to COVID-19 every day and working long, crazy hours. The Outlook applauds their efforts and stands with the masses of cars seen in Russell Medical’s parking lot Sunday evening to show staff this community stands behind them. People drove up in their cars and prayed, waved, flashed lights and raised signs expressing love in a moment of peace. A group did the same for Chapman’s Nursing Home on Monday night.
Earlier Sunday, Mt. Zion Baptist Church decided to nix the virtual worship service and have members gather together — also remaining in their vehicles — but it was still a way to get out of the house and feel the closest thing to personal connection many have felt in a few weeks.
Ray Kelly stepped down as elder at Alex City Church of Christ due to growing health concerns and what would typically make for an all-encompassing event of support was not possible due to the current coronavirus restrictions. This didn’t stop the congregation from piling into cars and creating a mini-parade to pass Ray’s house where he sat outside with his wife, Martha, and was greeted to kind sentiments.
Personal connection is certainly at a disadvantage right but there are still ways to show each other we care, we offer our support and we’re here.