Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury squared up Saturday for the second time.
As a boxing fan and a Wilder fan, I was extremely disappointed in how the fight turned out. A fan of Wilder’s since 2015, I’ve always been aware he has been labeled a puncher and not a boxer and deservingly so.
Wilder has found himself on the losing end of many of the rounds he has fought during his decorated career. But he always had the “great equalizer” in his cannon of a right hand that has been proven to be the most dangerous we have seen since Mike Tyson’s first go around as world champion.
Wilder was out-boxed throughout the seven rounds the fight lasted, but on top of being schooled in the ring, referee Kenny Bayless had no control of the fight at any point. Fury caught Wilder several times in the back of the head following clinches while also putting Wilder in headlocks multiple times per round.
After getting knocked down in the third round with a shot to the back of his head, Wilder was like a baby fawn trying to take its first steps.
At any point over the next two rounds Bayless could have — and in hindsight should have — stopped the fight. However the match ended when Wilder was finally finding his legs again while also getting off two huge right hands on Fury that left the Gypsy King looking gassed.
Much like the first fight after the 12th round knocked down, Fury came at Wilder in a fury and Wilders camp threw in the towel. It was the only round I felt Wilder was winning in the whole fight — a questionable call by Wilder’s camp.
The fan in me is grateful the fight took place even if the home-state hero didn’t bring home the belt this time around. Unlike Floyd Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao, the diehard and casual fans were not cheated out of their money. Also unlike Mayweather and Pacquaio, both Fury and Wilder are also in their primes, and no matter who you were pulling for there’s no question you were entertained Saturday if you watched.
If boxing wants to ride this momentum and not wait another 20 years for an appealing heavyweight bout, the promoters and other powers that be need to schedule Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury then let Wilder have a shot at the winner of that fight. It would only make sense for the sport.
Being a diehard sports fan, I’m also up to watch almost anything sports related, but we all know heavyweight boxing matches get Americans on their feet.
I’m not giving up on Wilder. Although he is 34 years-old, the Tuscaloosa native still has time to get his crown back before his clock runs out, but he has a lot of work to do.
Even if Wilder never touches a belt again, he will always hold a special place in my heart as a sports fan.
Unfortunately, people in our country poke fun at Alabama, but don’t realize what a struggle our communities go through on a day-to-day basis. Wilder is one of us and he proved even though most guys he faced were far more skilled than he was, his will was stronger than theirs.
His 42-1-1 record is all-time great even if this era of boxing may not be as quality as others, it still took 44 fights and for promoters to go overseas to find someone to knock out the champ. That speaks volumes of the man’s sheer determination.