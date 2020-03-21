I've never been more proud to have my job than I am now — for multiple reasons.
First off, thank God I’m not the president, governor or a local government leader in charge of making heavy decisions that weigh so much and affect all of us.
I feel enough pressure being the managing editor of four newspapers with communities that are relying on my team for news. I can’t imagine the pressure our leaders feel right now.
They’re receiving both criticism and praise. Are they doing enough or are they doing too much? Are they doing it just right? Well, in this unprecedented situation, there is no in between and doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut answer to anything.
COVID-19 is a brand new contagious disease we’ve never seen before. There’s no cure and no one has immunity to it. Our leaders can’t look back and see what they did in the past because this situation is entirely different.
So, it’s hard to make these decisions. I get that. I don’t think they’re making them lightly.
But that doesn’t mean I agree with them.
Gov. Kay Ivey released a statewide order Thursday mandating a few heavy restrictions including — but not limited to — closing down the dine-in portions of restaurants and eliminating gatherings of 25 or more or any crowds that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance between people.
There were a lot of unanswered questions in the mandate, especially in regards to the vague gathering part. When I reached out for specifics, the state clarified businesses were included in the gatherings portion of the order.
But Ivey modified the order Friday to say the order applies only to non-work-related gatherings.
If we are trying to flatten the curve of COVID-19 by eliminating crowds, why don’t we do it all the way? We are a working-class state; the majority of us have to work. So that is continuing those crowds we’re supposed to be legally stopping.
Many can work from home, but many more can’t. If the state wants to eliminate crowds, we need to eliminate them all.
I understand the economy is going to take a big hit, even if this is only temporary. I’m hurting for every small business and every little employee who works for a big corporation; while the big-box stores will likely survive this, those employees may not. It’s all concerning and something I’m very aware of.
Our economy can eventually recover; people who are at risk and are being forced to work in large groups could get sick and may not.
People matter most right now.
Employers must take these measures seriously. Please don’t make your employees work if they can do it at home. If they’re truly essential to your company and must do their work on the premises, force the 6-foot social distancing rule and don’t put your employees in big groups.
I know these decisions are hard for our leaders and I don’t have the right answers either, but more thought needs to go into some of the decisions being made. Clarity needs to be provided the first go-round and wishy-washy decisions aren’t good ones.
So yes, I’m glad I don’t have to make those decisions but I’ve got other tough ones to make myself throughout this pandemic.
This has not been an easy ride so far for my team, as we’ve been working around the clock to provide the news to our communities. On top of that, we’re struggling with all the things the average person is. We’re worried; we have questions; we don’t know what our futures hold either.
But we’re all proud to be providing a public service through this. We’re being tested outside our comfort zones but we’re dedicated to do so because it’s what best serves our audience that is relying on us so heavily right now.
I’ve never been more proud to be a newspaper editor working with a team that has never once wavered on the sacred duty we have as journalists.
We’re doing all we can to get through this crisis and get through it alongside all our readers. We’re dedicated to delivering you this news and won’t stop.
We’re not the rumor mill; we’re the place with the hard facts and that’s what we’ll continue to be.
We’ve had to make some hard decisions and, like our leaders, will continue to face those decisions as we get through this.
It’s not going to be easy, but we won’t be wishy-washy; you can count on us no matter what.