John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

This week, First Republic Bank went under, bought out by JP Morgan Chase. Though Market Watch says such a purchase should calm the market, we’re not out of the woods yet until we reestablish those banking rules done away with during the Trump Administration in 2018 that put us back to where we were just before the Great Recession of 2008.

