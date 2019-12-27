The 2019 season has been a down year for the NFC East Division in the NFL. Historically, the NFC East has some of the greatest players, teams and moments in NFL history, but none as popular as the world famous Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys are not only the most popular sports team in the United States but the world. America’s team yet again topped Forbes as the most expensive sports franchise, edging out Real Madrid and the New York Yankees. Coming in at a whopping $5 billion value, needless to say the Cowboys have a huge fan base that has high expectations every year for its team.
Unfortunately for the fans, this season has been nothing short of a disaster. Expectations haven’t been this high in Dallas since the triplets of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin won three Super Bowls in the 1990s. Now 7-8 and coming off of a loss to the tattered and torn Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys find themselves in the hole and not in control of their own destiny.
For Dallas to make it into the playoffs, it now has to take care of business against the Washington Redskins and hope the New York Football Giants can beat the Eagles on Sunday, but it won’t be an easy win for anyone. The Giants and Redskins would love nothing more than to spoil someone’s playoff hopes.
It has been a strange year evaluating the Cowboys. They are top five in nearly every category offensively with Dak Prescott currently second in passing yards and Zeke Elliott fourth in rushing yards while averaging the most yardage per game. The defense has been impressive in its own right finishing above average in most categories, only really struggling to sack the passer.
So with one of the best offenses and a mediocre to above-average defense, why have the Cowboys struggled so much? Most would point the blame to head coach Jason Garrett. Garrett, more known for his clapping than coaching, has been Jerry Jones’ puppet for the better part of a decade. If you were to talk to a Cowboy fan on the street, he or she would tell you Garrett should have been fired years ago, but Jones — God bless him — is loyal to a fault when it comes to players and coaches. But even Jones has seen the light and has implied on several occasions Garrett’s tenure is all but over barring a miracle Super Bowl run. But I will believe it when I see it.
Jones has more than just Garrett’s replacement to worry about this off season. Jones also has the lingering Prescott contract that needs to get done as well as Amari Cooper who’s been up and down with consistency this season. Jones is going to have to work some magic with the salary cap with Elliott and all five offensive linemen average $15 million per year. Players are going to be asked to take pay cuts or get out of Dodge. The only way Jones doesn’t have to manipulate the cap is if his new coach isn’t sold on Prescott and they let him walk, which is highly unlikely going back to Jones’ loyalty and his desire to win now at his old age.
Prescott is a winner and has the intangibles to win even if his arm isn’t special. Prescott is always available and has been the one consistent thing about Dallas so I think he stays, but Garrett has to go. A disciplinarian like Herm Edwards or Urban Meyer needs to come in and not only keep players like Elliott out of trouble but also keep Jones in check and be the person of reason in his ear.
It’s been 25 years since America’s team has won anything and the fan base has continued to grow in support. Now it’s time for the Cowboys to hold up their end of the bargain and be better than average.