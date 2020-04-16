America’s Team is far from the dream owner and general manager Jerry Jones wants for the storied franchise. Just four years removed from their 2016 season where they posted a 13-3 record and proved to be real threats as Super Bowl contenders, the Dallas Cowboys are holding onto what’s left of a then-talented roster.
Since that 2016 campaign, the Cowboys have been in a slow decline due to player health, suspensions, hold outs and retirements. While Dak Prescott has improved as a passer and playmaker, the players around him have not lived up to expectations or compensation.
Since the Cowboys drafted Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, the team has been the poster child on how to run the football at the highest level.
Prior to last season anyone would agree the team was successful because of Elliott. Last season, however, had a passing of the torch. Elliott was coming fresh off a holdout and wasn’t in the best shape after skipping training camp. He got off to a slow start and found his production going up and down every game throughout the year but did eventually go on to have a decent season.
Prescott, on the other hand, went on to finish second in passing behind Jameis Winston and right before Phillip Rivers, who finished third. While impressive, Prescott didn’t see the fruits of his labor come to fruition as the team finished only 8-8.
Much like Winston and Rivers, Prescott proved being productive doesn’t lead to wins or success, but managing a game is a skill.
After a disappointing season, Cowboy fans were left confused at the state of the team direction. Prescott was getting better while Elliott was showing signs of decline. Then the offseason came, and just like most years, Cowboy fans were left with their hands in their faces in disbelief.
All-Pro center Travis Frederick retired in March leaving a huge void in the offensive line with its captain now gone. Free agency was also tough on America’s Team as Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones left for Miami and veteran receiver Randall Cobb moved south to Houston.
The team was left with huge voids and it was up to Jerry Jones to fix it.
Now, with the NFL Draft draft being done through video chat and phone calls, it makes the process that much harder for a team trying to keep it together.
As if things couldn’t get worse, the one shining light for the Cowboys is now dwindling.
On Friday, Dak Prescott hosted a party of 30 people after a shelter-in-place order had been put in place and had the local police called to the scene, showing lack of responsibility in a sensitive time in our country. Fast forward to Tuesday and Prescott is now holding out for a bigger contract instead of the franchise tag the team has placed him on.
Teams are currently video chatting coaches during workouts to show players are staying in shape and active for hopes of the upcoming season, which Prescott is refusing to take part in as of Tuesday.
The Dallas Cowboys can’t catch a break but there is no sympathy.
Jerry Jones has reaped what he’s sewn. Ignoring and sometimes rewarding domestic violence, theft and other crimes at the cost of winning football games has come back to haunt the team that inspired so many fans throughout the 1970s and 1990s.
Jones is on record just recently saying he would pay whatever amount of money to win another Super Bowl and his flawed philosophy peaks its ugly head.
Much like the parent who tries to buy a child’s love — it doesn’t work.