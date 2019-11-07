Some roads come to an end but memories of football coach Richard White and his Dadeville Tiger career will run on and on.
Over the past 20 years, each football season began with run, run and run some more. It was hard. It was pride. It took a lot of muscle, pain and sweat just to make the Tiger team. For over 20 years, White and his coaches put together Tiger teams —Dadeville Tiger style.
His record speaks for itself with the most wins in football and softball history at DHS. Although there were some losses on the scoreboard, there were never any losers on the field. White was getting each and every player prepared for the big game called life.
There are many things you learn on that tough field of play that can’t be found in books. I have watched the Tiger teams for over 25 years and I have yet to see them quit. They have always represented our school and community in a way that makes us proud.
White has put together a school football program that we can look on and be proud of. The players, coaches, cheerleaders, band, students, fans, Quarterback Club and our community make up one big Tiger football family. This program brings Dadeville people together.
At the end of the day, scores of the games are soon forgotten but friends, moments, and memories remain. Richard White, thank you so much for all you have done in making our school and our community a better place.
Gary Melton is a resident of Dadeville and longtime Tiger fan.