Customer service is important. Did you ever stop to realize no matter what your job is in a business, you are that business to the customers you serve? The two best pieces of work advice my father ever gave me were this: First, the business is counting on you to show up consistently, not just when you feel like it; and he told me whatever job I did in life, I should do it to the very best of my ability. It didn’t matter if I was a cashier, the CEO or something in between.
Customer service is missing these days and customers notice. Instead of greeting customers with a smile and a welcome, too many people let customers know just how much they hate their job or they act like waiting on a customer is the most bothersome thing they have ever been asked to do. Your cell phone is not more important than the person in front of you. Unless it is an emergency, responding to that text in my face, and while I wait, is not good customer service.
I have a feeling few businesses bother to teach customer service anymore, and that is a disservice to the employees. No one can meet expectations if they have never been told what is expected.
And ultimately it can cost a business customers if they are ill-treated by the employees. If some customer is promised a call back, then that call needs to be made promptly. There is a business in town I went to ask about something I needed done. The employee explained the owner wasn’t there, but she would give her the message and call me back. I never got a call. Now I assume this is because they did not do what I was asking, but it would have really impressed me if I had gotten a call back, even to say they couldn’t accommodate what I needed. I find I avoid that business.
My pet peeve is those who say they will show up, either for an estimate or for a job, and never show up. They do not call; they do not cancel; they do not show up. I’ve had people come out and promise me an estimate on a job then nothing. I would far rather someone call me and tell me they either didn’t want the job or couldn’t schedule the work due to other commitments than be left hanging.
If you hate your job, then resign and find a job you like. We’ve all had bad bosses or toxic work environments, and it is not your fault. But the only real solution is to leave and find another job. I don’t buy the fact because anyone is being paid minimum wage the job only requires minimum effort. You accepted the job and agreed to work for the wage. If you are not satisfied with that, you need to get additional training or education that will qualify you for a better job. Taking that out on customers of the business doesn’t change a thing, and if enough people complain, you will likely get fired anyway.
If you are a business owner and you are guilty of poor customer service, shame on you. One of the most important components of your business is communications — with your employees and with your customers. You are supposed to be the problem solver. You are supposed to care.
So, put down your cell phone and deal with the person in front of you. Call people back. Be a problem solver. You are the business — no matter your job.