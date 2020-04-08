Alexander City residents have been concerned if the city has been proactive enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus. City councilmembers have expressed their opinions on needing a more restrictive approach and the Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department made the call to close the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex because people were not abiding by the mandate requiring fewer than 10 people at a social gathering. Police got calls of house parties and non-family members are loading up the boats, treating this as a vacation instead of a plea to socially distance and get through this crisis be abiding by the rules.
At Monday’s city council meeting, the Alexander City City Council unanimously approved a curfew to combat the spread of COVID-19 until this crisis is deemed over. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew went into effect Monday and The Outlook believes this was the right call. The more people continue to not follow the rules, the longer this will drag out and the more people who will be severely impacted along the way.
Community members spoke up about wanting more restrictive measures and the city listened. So let’s do our part by abiding by all the state and local constraints.
Shelter-in-place, self-isolation, quarantine, social distancing -— however you want to look at it, it means do your best to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
Yes, we may all be going a little stir crazy but the other side of it is we continue to impact the health and financial burden of our neighbors and businesses.
The Outlook stands by the city’s decision to place a curfew and we hope you all will as well.