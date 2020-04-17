In April 1963 Martin Luther King led a direct action campaign that targeted Birmingham. In his majestic opus, “A Letter From a Birmingham Jail,” King described Birmingham then as probably the most segregated city in America, engulfed by racial injustice and a city marred by the most unsolved black church and black home bombings in the nation. Birmingham earned its other name: Bombingham.
But those barbarities didn’t incite eight clergymen to fire an open letter to a Birmingham newspaper. However, King’s audacity did; they called the demonstrations unwise and untimely.
King countered, “But your statement, I am sorry to say, fails to express a similar concern for the conditions that brought about the demonstrations.”
King’s letter pierced their hollow criticisms and provides a searchlight into the COVID-19 calamity aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a naval aircraft carrier.
COVID-19’s deranged and diabolical suction inhaled over 100 sailors, prompting Captain Brett E. Crozier to email senior military officials and advise them it was imperative for them to provide resources that ensured crew isolation and prevented deaths because the COVID-19 scourge was ongoing and accelerating. Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly told CNN, “ I heard about the letter from Capt. Crozier (Tuesday) morning…” He said, “We don’t disagree with the (captain) on that ship, we’re doing it in a very methodical way because it’s not the same as a cruise ship…” Modly admitted he had only secondhand knowledge about the letter. Why didn’t he read it, initiate fact finding then forge a resolution?
Crozier wrote, “We are not at war; sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted assets — our sailors.” Crozier embodies authentic leadership. He believed protecting the sailors aligned with the Navy’s stated mission. Solomon, an honorably discharged Navy veteran, said “His crew will remember him for the rest of their lives…” He considers Modly clownish for defaming Crozier as stupid or too naive. “They simply only have their own interests in mind. The sailors’ lives don’t matter; they’re replaceable, treated like free labor. Yet they’re amazed that the retention rate is so low,” he said.
During his 15-minute talk to the crew aboard the ship, Modly said Crozier’s email was delivered to over 20 people, and aghast, leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle. I’m astonished Modly didn’t lambast Crozier’s actions as unwise and untimely, like King’s critics. Modly said the letter contents were appropriate if sent confidentially through the chain of command. But he called Crozier stupid or naive if he didn’t think someone would leak the letter. He said if Crozier engineered the leak, that violated the Uniform Code of Justice. Where’s Crozier’s presumptive innocence? Modly said he reached out to Crozier when he reached the ship and asked for the letter. If that’s true, Crozier exercised prudence by refusing to give Modly the letter.
Crozier has maintained one objective: Get the COVID-19 stricken sailors definitive care. Modly was stewed and steamed, not because the sailors were stricken, but because the letter was published in the media. His response corroborated Solomon’s naval experience; too many top brass are consumed with career and political advancement and not the sailors.
During his speech, Modly mouthed, “It’s not about me.” Consider his behavior. He uttered “I” 58 times, “me” and “my” 16 times apiece. No wonder the sailors interrupted his self-glorying with angry shouts and profanities. Modly’s nauseating pomposity exploded in his face as he apologized to Crozier and he resigned.
The soldiers applauded Crozier’s ardor and authenticity. He sought their best, undeterred by the inevitable consequences.
Marc D. Greenwood is a Camp Hill resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.