As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Alabama, now is not the time to be lax. While Tallapoosa County is considered at moderate risk, that data is reevaluated often and can very easily change.
The Outlook staff will be just as happy as everyone else when things “get back to normal” but we also know we want our community to stay safe. Life has to continue and we can’t stop living. However, we can continue to be respectful of others and aware of our surroundings.
When in a group of people, please continue to wear face coverings. Unfortunately, it may be commonplace for a while. As a reminder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said face coverings are more beneficial for protecting others than yourself so even if you don’t feel it’s necessary, consider your neighbors, family members and others’ relatives.
Continue to be persistent with hand washing and using hand sanitizer as often as possible, especially after touching things in public places.
Social distancing can get lonely and frustrating but once again, it’s for the health and safety of everyone.
The Outlook encourages residents to stop shaming people for wearing masks and being cautious of avoiding exposure. You have no idea what underlying conditions a person may have or what conditions someone’s household members may have. It’s not worth the risk of being asymptomatic and exposing someone who may not recover simply due to selfishness.
COVID-19 has become a lifestyle for now and we’ve done our part for months. Don’t give up now simply because we’re all tired of it. Believe us, we are too.
But following mandates and CDC orders are the only way to at least attempt to prevent the spread of this pandemic and keep one another healthy.
Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. It’s not that hard.