Last week seemed like a sad week.
We were left reeling over the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and others in a helicopter accident — so suddenly and so permanently gone with no real explanation.
The weather was gray and damp because it was late January. One of my dogs has been ill and I was worried about that; she’s undergoing surgery this week.
I had something to do every day. I was dragging around with what felt like a lingering mild sinus infection. And the tax documents are coming in, reminding me that chore will soon be upon me.
The birds at my feeders were mostly brown and gray, and the squirrels that persist in eating the seed are all gray. It’s hard when you are basically an optimist when everything around us is sad or gray.
I find what will be the end of the impeachment hearings leaves the nation tired and dissatisfied on all sides. Those of us that thought the whole thing was just protracted political theatre and should be stopped, and those of us who hoped this would be the end of Trump were all failed by a system that was manipulated for political benefit rather than a search for the truth.
I fall into the political theatre camp.
I watched some of the House hearings. I understood the concern of some of the witnesses who worked directly for Ukraine. One can’t help but get somewhat emotionally invested in seeing things go well for a country you are working with.
Some of the witnesses added very little other than hearsay and they leaned heavily on their personal analysis of what it all meant.
I think the House established President Trump did something inappropriate and there was no question about the actions he took. But the real question was whether he deserved to be impeached and most Democrats voted he did.
Then Nancy Pelosi decided not to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate for 30-plus days. When it got to the Senate, I did not watch but read summaries of what transpired every day. As near as I could tell, there was a lot of political grandstanding and no new information. Much was made of a book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, which is circulating for comment and review. We don’t know who leaked the contents of some parts of the book to Congress, which is not part of the review process, or the national media, also not part of the review process).
It’s not clear to me the book in its current form will ever see the light of day at this point.
Let’s face it, Bolton was fired so he probably harbors a bit of animosity towards Trump. Bolton is the kind of man who takes himself very, very seriously and doesn’t seem to tolerate others who don’t accept his view as fact. He’s not a stranger to Washington, having spent most of his career as a self-promoting bureaucrat.
Wednesday, a vote will be taken, and it is likely Trump will not be removed. We have an election coming up this year and Trump will either win or he won’t.
That’s how it always works — someone wins, and someone loses.
If the President wins re-election in November, we will likely face another four years of hatred and criticism of his every word and action.
At the end of the months of the Mueller investigation and the impeachment circus, is our nation any further ahead? The only thing we learned is our Congress is not interested in bipartisan anything to further the progress of our nation.
Elsie Hickman is a Lake Martin resident and weekly columnist for The Outlook.