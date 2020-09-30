Due to time constraints and overall lack of interest in recent years, I haven’t followed SEC football like I did during its heyday of several years back.
The SEC had fallen off as far as talent from not only players but the coaches as well, with less players entering the NFL, less post-season bowl wins and less All-American awards being handed out to SEC players in general. But I think things have finally changed for the better and the SEC could see the prominence it did during the mid-2000s and early 2010s.
Kentucky at Auburn
Bo Nix leaves much to be desired. The sophomore quarterback was a little underwhelming on Saturday and although he had good moments and throws, I was hoping to see more big play potential out of the second-year starter for the Tigers. Nix limited mistakes and took what the defense gave him, which will win the Tigers a lot of ballgames this year, but Nix will need to show a little more down the stretch if Auburn wants to be a top program this season.
Much like Nix, the Auburn pass rush was underwhelming, but even more so considering Kentucky dropped back to pass nearly 40 times against the Tigers. The run defense had its moments, but if the Tigers aren’t able to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable, they could easily get picked apart and Nix hasn’t shown the capability to go on three-play 80-yard drives.
We realized in this game Kentucky is same ole Kentucky. The Wildcats had the Tigers right where they wanted them when quarterback Terry Wilson fumbled the ball on an option play, giving Auburn the ball in prime position, which the tigers took advantage of and never looked back.
Mississippi State at LSU
We learned in the first week of SEC play Mike Leach is a heck of a football coach, picking apart the LSU defense for over 600 yards passing — an all-time SEC record. We also learned his system and quarterback both need work; passing the ball that much will not hold a lead, especially with three turnovers from your quarterback in the second half. But give Leach and his staff credit for a 10-point win in his first SEC game.
I think most of us assumed LSU’s defense wouldn’t be championship caliber after losing as much talent as it did to the NFL, but it is a little surprising to see an all-time conference record being hung up on them. We also learned four-star quarterback Myles Brennan is not ready for the big lights. The Mississippi native never looked in sync with his receivers from start to finish; simply one of those cases where the stat sheet doesn’t tell the story with Brennan throwing for 345 and 3 touchdowns, but his seven sacks, two interceptions and abysmal 32 Quarterback Rating more so tells the tale.
Alabama at Missouri
Alabama looked like the same Alabama as previous years under Nick Saban — dominant. However, the Mizzou Tigers aren’t the best measuring stick for the Crimson Tide, especially at this point in the tiger program’s history. ‘Bama looked good, but nobody was really asked to do a lot so we can’t be sure until the Tide plays a more formidable Aggie team this week. The only real takeaway from this game is Crimson Tide receiver Jaylen Waddle is going to be the first receiver off the draft board come April.
Florida at Ole Miss
Both defenses have a lot of work to do. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask isn’t a very exciting watch but seems to take what the defense gives him. We also saw Florida tight end Kyle Pitts secure himself a potential top ten spot in the upcoming NFL draft with his speed, range, blocking and ball skills; he’s the complete package and the real deal. Ole miss quarterback Matt Corral can play, but can he find another reliable receiver besides Elijah Moore? If not, it’s going to be a long season for Rebel fans.
Georgia at Arkansas
What else is there to say but “wow.” The Bulldogs looked horrible in the first half against the Razorbacks and to be fair, didn’t look good in the second half either. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks was atrocious late into the second quarter and in the second half against Georgia, giving the Bulldogs life when they were desperate. Everything about the Bulldogs was underwhelming except the defensive backs who were going up against Franks, so it’s tough to gauge if the secondary is good. Gator fans in the back are yelling “your problem now.”
Tennessee at South Carolina
Just when you thought the book on how to lose football games was done and published, Will Muschamp stopped the presses to add a new, full chapter that left Carolina fans with their heads in their hands yet again. From the horrible punt return that ended the game for the Gamecocks to not starting five-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski, there were infinite things wrong with Saturday night’s game. New quarterback and Colorado State transfer Collin Hill came to Columbia, South Carolina with new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and knows Bobo’s system and verbiage on offense, but Hill has no playmaking ability once the play has fallen apart. He’s a statue in the pocket and isn’t able to do basic things a senior should be able to like extent the play or manipulate the pocket. Hill reminds me too much of a Kirk Cousins-type quarterback.
The Gamecocks have some good, young talent like Shi Smith and Kingsley Enagbare, but they alone aren’t enough to carry this team and this coaching staff.
The Tennessee program looks much better and improved. The Vols offensive and defensive line dominated the game for Tennessee and ended up being the difference maker down the stretch. Tennessee will be a much better team this year and the win-loss column at the end of the year will show that.
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
Much like Alabama, the Aggies are a harder team to judge off the first game than most. Texas A&M’s defense seemed stout, giving up only 250 total yards to the Commodores; however, it is the Commodores so we aren’t sure if the Aggie defense is going to give the Crimson Tide troubles next week or not. There’s only one way to find out.
One thing that happened this weekend was all of our thoughts on Kellen Mond were correct — he stinks. It has been a while since the SEC has someone this overrated be considered a top prospect. Mond had three fumbles and only 189 yards passing against one of, if not the worst defense he will play this season. Good news for Aggie fans is the offense can run the ball, but to win against Alabama this week, Mond is going to have to have a complete 180-degree turn and play one of his best games of his collegiate career or Texas A&M will lose along with his draft hopes.
As for Vanderbilt, it will upset a team or two and make life hard for another couple teams like it did Texas A&M, but Vanderbilt is considered the Harvard of the South for a reason.
Although my interest in college football was lost for a couple years, I think it is back with the hiring of so many good coaches and so much talent littered across the south. My expectations are high and my excitement for the rest of the season is even higher.