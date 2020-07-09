Four months.
As of this week, we have had four months of continuous coronavirus coverage. One cannot turn on a television or check social media without being inundated with the latest, mostly bad, news.
COVID-19 has ensured the year 2020 will forever have a place in the history books. When you add in the racial and political unrest that has accompanied the coronavirus over these four months, it can be overwhelming.
The resurgence in the variety show has been a nice respite from the nonstop negativity.
These have not been variety shows in the Ed Sullivan or Sonny & Cher style, however. These have been programs such as the “Disney Sing-A-Long” and the “Grammy Salute to Service.”
These shows, and perennials such as “A Capitol Fourth” celebrate the best in us. We were reminded of the magical songs of Disney films as they were performed by various celebrities. On the Grammy show, hosted by Harry Connick Jr., Harry traveled in an RV from New York City to his hometown of New Orleans, stopping to visit first responders and essential personnel along the way. At each stop, he and another surprise celebrity would sing to them.
Beyond these contemporary programs, however, I have found increasing comfort in TV shows from another era entirely.
For example, I have yet to find an episode of “Gunsmoke” that is not well written or performed. There were 635 (!) episodes of this series between 1952 and 1975. They are always filled from beginning to end with action, humor, adventure and drama. The four main characters are almost like a family: Marshal Matt Dillon (James Arness), Chester Goode (Dennis Weaver), Festus Haggen (Ken Curtis), Doc Adams (Milburn Stone), and Miss Kitty (Amanda Blake).
“Gunsmoke” airs on the INSP channel (former home of the PTL Network, incidentally, then a channel called ACTS) several times a day with the hourlong black-and-white episodes. TVLand airs the more familiar hourlong color shows. For the grittier, darker 30-minute episodes from the first couple of seasons (all based on the original radio scripts), MeTV airs them around lunchtime on weekdays. “Gunsmoke” is also available on Amazon Prime and CBS All Access.
I’ve also been watching a lot of Lucy. Not “I Love Lucy” this time around, although I love that show a lot and have seen every episode probably hundreds of times. That show comes on the Hallmark Channel and MeTV. Actually, these days I have been watching “Here’s Lucy,” which ran from 1968-1974 and, in many ways, is a more modern and realistic version of the Lucy character created and played by the legendary Lucille Ball.
It’s really incredible to imagine “Here’s Lucy,” airing at the same time as groundbreaking 1970s sitcoms such as “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “M*A*S*H.” But there she was, still the mistress of physical comedy even into her sixties. There is something to be said for the old school professionalism of “Here’s Lucy.” It was created as a vehicle for her children Lucie Arnaz (Kim) and Desi Arnaz, Jr. (Craig). But the star of the show is definitely the relationship between Lucy Carter and her brother-in-law Harry, played by Gale Gordon.
“Here’s Lucy” airs on Cozi-TV, but is also available on Amazon Prime, Hulu and CBS All Access.
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a longtime columnist for TPI.