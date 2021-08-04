August and football have been synonyms in my personal thesaurus as far back as I can remember.
While most children dread the upcoming end of summer vacation during the year’s eighth month, in my household it typically meant counting down the days until college football season began.
When I hit high school it meant two-a-days, the start of full-contact practice, ramming heads with my teammates and looking forward to a time when I’d run through a banner in front of a few hundred proud community members and represent my school on the field.
The morning after those Fridays I’d roll out of bed, my aching body rigid as cardboard, go to film review and weightlifting, then stumble back home, retreat to my family’s basement and watch college football from noon until midnight.
That’s what August has always signified the start of. Whether someone follows football in high school, college, the NFL or all three, when the first week of August comes it means all your favorite teams are in full prepare-for-the-season mode.
This August feels different though. Like it’s marking the end of the longest offseason I can remember.
Football never seemed further away than it did this spring and summer. Spring practices gave the smallest taste of the sport’s return in April and May, but there’s only so much intrigue to be had at the collegiate level from intrasquad scrimmages that often mitigate the production of a team’s top players.
Defending national champion Alabama kept an estimated 20 players that will be on the team’s depth chart this fall off the field at its spring game this year.
May, June and July were incredible months for sports. The Milwaukee Bucks captured their first NBA title in 50 years. Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican-born UFC champion. Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer ever to win a major in front of one of the first full professional sports crowds since COVID-19 hit the United States.
Still, it felt like football was dragging its feet somewhere unseen on the horizon. And the virus mentioned in the previous paragraph has everything to do with it.
Very little went according to plan during last year’s football season. Uncertainty swirled around whether there’d even be one to begin with as dozens of states across the country either postponed or altogether canceled high school football. The states that didn’t had to deal with uncertain health protocols, forfeitures and roster turmoil.
Several college football conferences followed suit, with one of the five power conferences going from a planned schedule to postponing football to the spring to reaffirming that decision after backlash to going back on that reaffirmation and making plans for a season four days later after more backlash.
That was the Big Ten, whose season didn’t end up starting until Oct. 24.
I imagine going back to talk to myself in 2019 and trying to explain all that happened surrounding COVID-19 and sports in 2020. It would sound like dystopian fiction. It wouldn’t sound real.
And that’s probably the biggest component of why this football offseason has felt longer to me than any I can remember. The isolation of it all.
There’s an undeniable cognitive dissonance when the largest spectator sport in the United States is played in front of a socially distant crowd or no fans entirely. Hearing next to nothing inside the stadium whenever Devonta Smith grabbed another Heisman Trophy-caliber touchdown, the quiet murmurings where shouts used to be when the War Eagle fight song was played at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare stadium.
The isolation extended off the field as well. Players and coaches had to stay in bubbles away from families and friends. Press conferences were held and televised over Zoom. The end of every week meant the fervent check of an injury report to see if your teams’ best players were out with coronavirus.
COVID-19 still lingers, but all signs point to full stadiums and reduced chances of lost playing time. For the first time in about 20 months, this September over 100,000 people will be able to gather in one spot to watch and cheer for a college football game.
That’s why this August feels different. Because even as the sport is evolving at a rapid pace, particularly at the collegiate level with name, image and likeness rights and playoff expansion and conference realignment, this August finally feels normal again.
This August feels like football.