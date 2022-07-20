Auburn baseball had itself a big season and it has led to an even bigger off-season.
During the year, Auburn hosted a regional for the first time ever. The Tigers also went to Omaha for the first time since 2019 and first baseman Sonny DiChiara was named the SEC Co-Player of the Year.
A team that SEC coaches predicted to finish 13 out of 14 in the entire league, ended up having one of the most impactful seasons in the conference and made waves across the country.
Ole Miss won the entire World Series, but Auburn’s accomplishments should not and can not be overshadowed.
As the MLB Draft began on Sunday, Auburn baseball’s list of accolades continued to grow.
With the 76th pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves took Blake Burkhalter, making him the third highest drafted reliever in Auburn baseball history.
The two guys above him are Gregg Olson and Scott Sulivan. Those two combined for 24 years of big league experience.
The junior Dothan-native finished the year as a second-team All American, with 16 saves. During the postseason, Burkhalter closed out UCLA in the Auburn Regional, earned a win against Oregon State in the Corvallis Super Regional and picked up a save against Stanford in the College World Series.
But it did not stop there.
With the 87th pick, pitcher Mason Barnett was selected by the Royals. At pick 137, Trace Bright was selected by Baltimore, the former home of Olson who is part of the team’s Hall of Fame.
At pick 148, Sonny DiChiara found a new home in Hollywood, being selected by the Angels.
For the first time in school history, Auburn had four players selected in the first five rounds. Safe to say, baseball is certainly back at Auburn. It never really left, but now the game has taken a much grander stage.
If you watched any of The College World Series, the scenes from Plainsman Park looked more like a rock concert than a baseball game. Fans covered every last available inch of ground all around the park, and up into the nearby parking deck.
There is a fervor for baseball now in Auburn, similar to the one created during the past few basketball seasons, and this past gymnastics season.
The new era of Auburn baseball is upon us. You need to buy your tickets now. Clear your spring calendars. When Auburn is in Omaha next, head to Roccos for a Jell-O shot. Find me at the bar.
