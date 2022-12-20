Here we are with just one more week and Christmas will be here. The days pass so quickly, it seems that it was just the other day we enjoyed Thanksgiving and I thought folks were decorating far too early. Now I think, those were the people that were on the ball, and not waiting until everything was such a rush. One year while in my twenties, I did begin early in June, by painting wooden Christmas ornaments for giving. I also did sewn and knitted goods. Ah, those were the days when I could was young enough to manage so much in a day.
About ten days ago, we had a lovey surprise when our neighbor Jean Baker and her daughter pulled up the driveway. They were delivering large Christmas baskets from The Equality Baptist Church as we were on their list. It was a wonderful basket, full of canned goods, packages of snacks, cheese and sausage, oranges and mandarins; and Ron’s favorite, Claxton Fruit Cake, he was really thrilled to see that, and we were very grateful for such sweet kindness afforded us.
We had a great spring-like week, then plenty of rains, and now we are getting into the Christmas seasonal weather; and that really adds to the feelings of peace and goodwill. If you have the chance and are leaving Alex City on Hwy. 22 towards State Hwy. 9, and it just happens to be shortly after dusk, take your time so that you can see all of the Christmas lights on both sides of the road. I have never seen so many homes with lighted decorations during Christmastime on that road.
My son Jamie came from Opelika three days last week to do some maintenance and repairs we needed on the farmhouse. Several folks had said they would help with railings for the front steps, but that didn’t come to fruition for one reason or another. Jamie found some wrought iron rails in Savannah for us, they are old and look great, one side is already up. Our front steps are quite steep, and we have needed handrails for years, not only for us although now more urgent, but for anyone visiting.
My Ron had a very low blood sugar episode on Friday afternoon while Jamie was still here and noticed it. Had to call 911, David Dial came from Equality, working on trying to keep Ron awake, he was great. Haynes Ambulance took him to Russell Hospital where they gave him a heavy sugar I.V. Luckily that was all that was wrong, we were in the ER from about 4 – 11 p.m.
My dear friend around the corner Rev. Peggie Sue Ott fell last week at her home and is now working on recovery after hurting her shoulder. She is doing well, one of her closest friends, Dianne Rainwater from Rockford comes to see what she can do to help every day, and another helps with laundry. It’s so good to know that friends still do those kinds of things when they can for others.
While we can’t all be shining examples, we can at least twinkle a little during the Christmas Season. Drive carefully and watch out for the others; good to see our gas prices getting below $3.
Happy birthday to Chason Montgomery Channell in Alexander City, celebrating his birthday the 16thbirthday.
Enjoy your Christmas wrapping, and decorating, and until next week, keep smiling.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.