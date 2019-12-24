Christmas is here. The presents are all bought, wrapped and under the tree; the Christmas programs are behind us; friends and family are arriving for the holiday and the luscious Christmas meals and treats. The kids are beyond excited, waiting for the arrival of Santa whether he comes down the chimney or through the front door. Moms and dads and grandparents are exhausted and probably broke but feeling good to give the kids the Christmas of their dreams.
Now we have time to get down to the real Christmas. We know the real reason for the day. It has nothing to do with presents and lavish meals and Santa. Christians all over the world are celebrating the birth of their Savior, Jesus Christ. On this of all days, politics, borders and differences of opinion are forgotten while all Christian hearts are one in celebrating the birth. There is a reason for the season for Christians. We hear it in the carols that are sung; we all know the words, but when was the last time we really thought about those words and the wonder that inspired them?
When I grew up, we had snowy white Christmases. We might go out for a walk to enjoy the stillness and the beauty of new fallen snow. It can be so still you can believe you hear the jingle of Santa’s sleigh in the distance. And when I was growing up, you could look up at the sky and believe you see that guiding star that shone so much brighter than the others. It always made me think of those words, “Angels we have heard on high.”
Here in Alabama, I find I still stare up in the sky. I live on the lake and while there is a certain amount of electrical light from lighted docks and landscape lighting, I can still see a lot of stars. There is so much we don’t know, including how we are seeing stars that are a million years old. Oh, I am sure there are scientists who may know, but I’m not a scientist; I’m a dreamer. And the dreamer in me looks for that star that is brighter than all the others, just as shepherds did when Christ was born. I listen and hear those carols off in the distance, rustling through the tops of the pines as I did in the stillness of the snow as a child.
I don’t know about you, but there is always that one moment that makes me know it’s Christmas. It can be a deer on the edge of the woods, having my dog bring me her new squeaky toy to share, or the happiness in a child’s face as he tries out his new bike. It can happen in church during the service or in the prayer before we eat. But it always happens, and I know it is the real Christmas.
We have faith. Christians have faith in God and in Jesus Christ as the son of God, who was born unto this day. And we faithfully celebrate this day with great joy.
While you celebrate Christmas with your family, remember to feeling of awe of what is known and what is unknown and we are one with the entire Christian world on Christmas.
Merry Christmas to everyone. Let your hearts be light.