There is a TV show my wife just won’t miss on Tuesday night; it’s called the “Curse of Oak Island.” The premise of the series is a couple brothers are looking for a 200-year-old treasure that is supposedly buried on this island. They have been working on this project for the past seven or eight years and literally spent millions of dollars. If they had invested what they’ve spent so far, they wouldn’t need any treasure. Every week they labor on drilling, digging and searching for the right clue and place to find the loot. So far they drilled about a thousand holes, researched their clues from every source possible, and listened to all the wild theories about who, what and how, but still no treasure.
In spite of their failures to find the “famed money pit” where the goodies are hidden, they have come up empty. You would think they would take the hint and call the project off, but instead they come up with a new idea, invest more resources and go at it even harder. They have just about turned that poor old island upside down looking for their quest. I’ll give it to them in they are persistent. But I’m here to tell you it will have to be a very large find to break even considering their time, efforts and money.
While these ole boys are looking for a lost treasure and never getting discouraged, I have trouble finding my glasses in the morning, much less buried treasure. If the church had its stick-to-it attitude, I wonder how many people we could reach with the gospel. They don’t look at everything as an expense, but as an investment for the ultimate prize. In our churches we fuss over the cost of just about everything because we don’t have a vision of the true Prize. While these guys are digging up an island, most folks won’t dig themselves out of bed and be faithful. I guess it is a matter of priorities, isn’t it?
A few weeks ago they drilled up a piece of wood and you would have thought they discovered gold in the Klondike. They deduced from that old chuck of wood all sorts of mine shafts, pits, previous attempts to find the treasure and the route to the coffers. It just looked like a piece of old wood to me, but they wanted the audience to keep watching so it had to be a major find. All the searchers agreed they were on the right trail and it was just a matter of time before the mystery was solved and the incredible treasure uncovered. It was just a piece of wood and the rest was speculation, yet the talk-over announcer breathlessly spoke as though they had found a cure for cancer.
God’s word never gives hints or makes you search for answers. It is clear in showing the direction a person needs to follow, the rules to get there and what awaits them at the end of the journey. This TV series is designed to draw you in and make you a part of the search; God’s word is written to plainly involve you in eternal treasures. You don’t need speculation or clues because everything is stated so all might know what God expects. Everyone loves a good treasure hunt so they need to search the scripture and find the treasure of eternal life.
OK, this past week these boys drilled up another section of the tunnel shaft and are closing in on X marks the spot. Of course, I’m too sophisticated to care about this series; I just watch it to please my wife, but I’m ready to find the treasure.