You always hear the saying, “You never know what’s going to go viral.”
A story last week has proven that. When Chick-fil-A’s Lois Ann Murphree called asking if we’d come do a story on her five scholarship winners, I thought it’d be a quick one-and-done kind of story. I even told our reporter, Will Marlow, he could just do a couple photos with a cutline if he thought that was more appropriate.
Will went to the event, talked with a few of the scholarship winners and put together a short, feel-good story about these kids furthering their education and a local business supporting that dream.
Then out of the woodwork, the Facebook anti-Chick-fil-A warriors came out full-steam ahead. Now, say what you will about Chick-fil-A’s politics, but at least if you’re going to make an argument against someone, use facts.
One commenter, MaraAnn Rakes, said, “Only white straight ‘Christians’ can apply though, right?”
It was pretty clear looking at the picture attached to the article there were two Black children who earned scholarship awards. If you’re going to be mad about something, at least know what you’re mad about is actually what’s happened.
And really? These commenters, most but not all from outside our coverage area, are getting upset over an article about a business giving money to children for education. There’s nothing else to get upset about?
Oh, wait. There is, apparently.
Another laughable controversy heard ’round the country this weekend was the “Gay Beer.”
Bud Light made a beer can that said “Celebrate everyone’s identity” and had a rainbow flag on it. Over the last week, Bud Light-maker Anheuser Busch has lost about $5 billion in value, according to Fox Business.
Kid Rock, who hasn’t had a Top 20 Billboard hit in 20 years and hasn’t cracked the Top 100 since 2015, has seemingly risen to the top over his very vocal anti-Bud Light boycotts. He posted videos of himself shooting cases of Bud Light beer. And this is the person people are suddenly idolizing again?
And once again, say what you want about LGBTQ rights. Whether you agree or disagree, are people really that easily offended by a rainbow on a beer can?
Ironically, it was less than two years ago when LGBTQ activists were pouring Anheuser-Busch beers into the gutter at Stonewall Inn in New York City because of the company’s donations to certain politicians.
The company can’t win — and in today’s world, I’m not sure anyone can win.
It seems to me people are looking for ways to be upset now. I am active in a Facebook group about Disney World, and you would be truly amazed at how many people get furious over someone’s tip or trick about an upcoming trip. Most posts now include “Please don’t get upset” or “I’m not trying to make anyone angry” at the beginning. That’s a sad world we’ve come to when people are irritated while talking about the happiest place on Earth.
One of my role models growing up, and still to this day, was Anne Frank. She was a young Jewish girl, who documented her two years in hiding during World War II. She suffered fears, tragedies and ultimately a death I don’t think anyone of us can truly understand now.
After years in hiding and less than one month before her capture, Frank wrote one of her most famous quotes. “I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”
This girl, who had suffered the unimaginable, still believed people were ultimately good; and despite everything I see, I still believe that too.
We, as people, need to do better at not assuming the worst in everyone; we need to look for the good when it’s there and celebrate accomplishments when we can. We need to try to lift people up rather than looking for how to bring them down.
You never know what someone else is going through. A simple smile and a kind word can make all the difference. If we all tried just to be a little kinder and to find the good in people, it might be a nicer place to live.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor at Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.