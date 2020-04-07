While the coronavirus has dictated we stay separated, it doesn’t mean forget the neighbors.
For many, work was routine. Our co-workers are often great friends. We probably know a little too much information about each other and understand when John misses a day of work without calling in somebody needs to check on him.
COVID-19 has thrown our routines out the door. Many of us work, but from afar now.
We shouldn’t be hanging out at our neighbors’ houses because we need to practice social distancing but it doesn’t mean ignore them either. The weather has been great to take a seat in a lawn chair and have a conversation with the neighbors on the other side of the fence. It’s a great time to get to know each other if you don’t already.
It’s also a great time to check on everyone to see if they have any needs. It could be a simple phone call just to have a conversation. An elderly neighbor might need someone to pick them up some canned food from the next trip to the store. It could be you haven’t seen Ms. Jane’s car move from her driveway. This could lead to a reason for concern prompting a phone call to make sure she is OK.
Simple steps can save lives. Simple calls can mean someone doesn’t go hungry. Simple checks can mean someone gets much needed medical attention.
The Outlook wants everyone to practice social distancing in this time of emergency. The Outlook also wants to encourage everyone to be on the lookout for our neighbors. If you don’t know them already, you might make a great friend.