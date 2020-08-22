W
hat could $65,000 do for our local schools?
A lot, that’s what.
We have a chance to get those grant funds, and all we have to do is rally around our neighbors and help them complete the 2020 U.S. Census.
A fun program has been created to help our community make this happen. The Census Bowl for Schools program is kicking off soon and local officials are banding together to help people participate. The program is designed to encourage greater self-response rates in the census for households in the 32 lowest-performing counties in Alabama, which includes Tallapoosa County. Counties will be pitted against other counties with comparable response rates and analyzed on week-by-week basis starting Sept. 2.
Tallapoosa County currently sits at a 51-56% self-response rate, and y’all, that is just not good enough.
I was on a Zoom call with state officials and county representatives earlier this week, and Ally Clokey from Big Communications said something that struck a chord with me — and it should with you, too.
“A lot of people ask me what percentage we need to get to in order to ensure we don’t lose representation,” Clokey said. “Well, it’s 100%. Anything less than that puts you in jeopardy.”
We cannot afford to lose representation. The current census data is 10 years old at this point and we certainly need an update there, but the census is so much more than just population and demographics. The census determines our federal funding and elected representation for the next 10 years.
After all we’ve been through in 2020, the last thing we need is to lose representation and take away needed money from our local governments and businesses.
On top of that, county tourism director Sandra Fuller, who is leading the charge locally for the census bowl, made a great point in Amy Passaretti’s story on today’s front page.
“If people feel like it doesn’t affect them directly, they don’t do it,” Fuller said. “What I do know for a fact is that when I was with economic development, those numbers are vital to industries. They want to know population, ages, demographic, ethnicities. Then there are grants to fill out for education, healthcare and the amount of dollars we can receive are based off our population. Numbers are important.”
Those numbers are more than just numbers, simple as that. Businesses use this data to decide locations for new factories, industries, stores, offices and more which means job creation for our area. Housing developers use it as well.
The census impacts all of us and the danger we face if we don’t get our participation up is great. Undercounts aren’t just one-year disappointments, they impact funding every year for a decade. We simply cannot afford to not take advantage of this opportunity ADECA is providing to allow for a little competition in order to compete for grant money that would greatly benefit our local public schools.
Prizes will be awarded in October. The elite eight runners up will receive $20,000; the final four runners up will receive $30,000, second place will receive $45,000 and the champion will get $65,000.
That money will be distributed equally to all the public schools in the respective counties, and the best part, there are rules that ensure the money can go to only something that directly benefits children.
Fuller said even if we don’t earn the grant money, getting our response rate up would still be a win.
She’s got a point, but we can secure this grant money — easy! Let’s have fun with a little friendly competition and compete for these funds.
How can you help? Well, lots of ways. Start talking to everyone you know and make sure they participate in this bowl contest beginning in September.
First of all, make sure you’ve completed your own census. If you have a small family, it can take literally only two minutes. If you have a large family, it can take up to six. Do you have six minutes? We all do. Set aside some time to do it.
Once you do or if you already have completed it, make sure all your friends and extended family members have completed theirs. Make an announcement at church, send out a group text, deliver a carrier pigeon — whatever you’ve got to do — and ask everyone you know to take a few minutes to complete their census.
Share articles relating to the census on Facebook, talk about how important it is every chance you get and help us spread the word about the census bowl competition that could greatly benefit our children.
High school football kicked off this week but this census bowl is almost more exciting.
It’s go time, y’all.
Santana Wood is managing editor of TPI’s newspapers. She can be reached at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com.