Well, y’all had to know it wouldn’t take too long for me to write a column about sports. In fact, I’m impressed with myself for holding off for more than a month.
But alas, here we are.
If y’all don’t know me from my time as sports editor, then you may not know I am a huge hockey fan — the Washington Capitals to be specific. Readers listened to me as I griped about never winning a championship, in any of my sports fan life actually. I’m also a Detroit Lions fan, so that’s fun.
However, you also got to read as the Caps and I worked ourselves through the playoffs in 2018 and finally — finally — won the Stanley Cup. It was an emotional journey, probably more so for myself than for you. But I felt like you were there with me.
Since then, the Caps are basically back to status quo circa 2008 — decent enough to make the playoffs, but disappointing in the end. We’ve lost in the first round of the playoffs every year since, and now we’re in a rebuilding phase.
Friday was the NHL trade deadline, and all week, the Caps have been unloading player after player — mostly for draft picks and youngsters. But Wednesday, they traded Lars Eller.
Yes, I realize that name means absolutely nothing to you, and that’s OK. But Lars Eller, phew; he scored that famous goal, the one that finally got us there — the game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup Finals.
That one hit harder somehow; there are very few remnants of the Stanley Cup winning team anymore. If you do know anything about hockey, you know Washington star Alexander Ovechkin is hunting down Wayne Gretzy’s all-time scoring record. Ovechkin isn’t getting any younger, and he’s still 81 goals away. He’s also in his 18th season. That’s pretty much the main focus for the Caps right now and deservedly so.
With the past four seasons ending in an early boot and a roster full of a ton of newcomers and young guys, it’s official rebuild time. And no sports fan ever wants to admit that because it means starting from the bottom again.
However, these phases are necessary. Every team goes through it, and to stay relevant, it has to happen. In pro sports, it’s very rare someone is going to stay in one place his whole career. It’s impossible not to feel the struggles eventually.
Look at the New England Patriots. They’ve been the best ever since I was like 10, it feels like. However, Tom Brady leaves and it’s a whole different story. The whole team has to be rebuilt around a new set of faces.
All of this is to say, as an avid sports fan, I’ve learned to celebrate the good moments to their fullest. Sometimes you have to be OK with a season where the Lions go 9-8 and almost make the playoffs. Realize when you’ve got someone special, and enjoy it while it lasts. When your team does finally win the championship, celebrate like no one’s watching.
It’s not going to happen every day.
The same lesson can be applied to our daily lives. Some days are better than others; some days are horrible, and some days we just can’t stop smiling. Always remember to appreciate what’s in front of you because it could be gone at any moment.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.