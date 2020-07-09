Major League Baseball has started to test its players for COVID-19 prior to starting a shortened season, but will testing happen for students before the start of school next month?
In MLB testing this past week 58 players and eight staff of the more than 3,100 swabbed tested positive for the coronavirus. That means nearly 2% are now quarantining as they recover. We can assume many of the positive cases were asymptomatic and didn’t know they were carriers of COVID-19. And MLB plans to test all staff and players every other day through the World Series.
What does that mean for the more than 700,000 students getting readying for public school next month? Hypothetically if 2% percent of students were positive, more than 14,000 students in Alabama’s public schools would have the virus. With no testing, how will asymptomatic students be identified? When will it be transmitted amongst students? When will students take COVID-19 home to parents and grandparents?
Most everyone agrees students need instruction from teachers. Most everyone agrees students need social interaction with classmates. Given the facilities, it is highly unlikely students will be able to social distance. Students will be closer and exposed more, but what is the cost if students return to school without testing like that in the MLB? It is unknown but it likely will produce new cases among students, parents and grandparents.
How can we help? It is simple. Wear a mask when near others outside our family groups, frequent handwashing and if you feel sick, stay home.