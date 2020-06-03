Did we skip the level with the murder hornets and go straight to murder and riots?
I didn’t think those were scheduled until at least Level 27.
Seriously, I feel as though “Jumanji” is just changing the rules up as it goes along and we are stuck trying to figure it out as we keep playing.
In all seriousness, whoever started this game needs to hurry up and finish it because I’m about to become a MegaKaren and ask to speak to the manager of 2020 and demand some days back. This has been one giant mess of a year and we are only halfway finished.
Normally I’m positive and have a good feeling about things, but I’m waiting for the three-headed hydra to rise from a Lake Martin of Fire at any moment. I guess that’s scheduled for August.
Let’s recap the year so far shall we:
January: Australia burns down — not just parts of the continent, the whole bloody down under lit up like a meth lab in the back of a trailer park on a summer Alabama day.
U.S. bombs Iranian bad guy and the left loses its everloving mind.
Also Kobe Bryant and his daughter and some friends die in a helicopter crash.
February: Impeachment ends. Coronavirus starts.
The coup (conspiracy theorists, you’re welcome) to overthrow the government by hook, crook and various and sundry dirty players was thwarted by a vote of the Senate and President Donald Trump keeps his job.
Also COVID-19 claims its first victim in the USA.
I feel as though at this point one of my favorite quotes rings true: “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.”
March: Shut it down.
The whole world shuts down in a fashion eerily similar to Y2K and with as much vigor, fear and vitriol as the coming of the year 2000. Church doors are shut to stop the spread of COVID-19 which proves a positive opportunity for preachers to began proselytizing online and changing the worship service.
Yet people rant on the book of faces about how the government is trying to outlaw religion.
Also, Kim Jong Un died … we think.
April: Kim Jong Un is alive … we think.
This could be a “Weekend at Bernie’s” scenario. But we are not certain.
Trump suggests the ’Rona might be cured by cleaning solutions. People start drinking bleach.
Charles Darwin — at this point — is smiling as his theory of evolution and survival of the fittest is beginning to ring true. I feel as though we already had this conversation about eating Tide Pods.
Joe Diffie died of the coronavirus. I hope somebody left him propped up by the jukebox.
May: America is open for business.
Defying health officials and those who actually study infectious diseases, small business owners and sovereign citizens storm state capitals donning full military garb and guns demanding lockdown restrictions be lifted.
They were and the beaches were packed out as social distancing falls to the wayside.
George Floyd tragically died in the hands of police custody sparking outrage and fiery protests across the country.
Astronauts Bob and Doug hop aboard Space X and blast “Back in Black” as they hurtle toward the International Space Station.
Guess they were the lucky ones: “Stop the planet, I want to get off.”
Sweet Hannah — I just realized as I write this it’s June 1.
All of this has happened in the span of five months.
Who knows what the future holds. At this point, I’m like the two guys from “The Cabin in the Woods” running the betting pool: $10 on country redneck zombie family; $25 on mermen and $50 on giant hand reaching up from the depths to destroy Switzerland.
My mom just read that part and realized she has no clue what I’m talking about.
It’s a movie mom, look it up on Amazon Prime.
