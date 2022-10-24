The question of whether or not Auburn can or will make a bowl game is one that has not been asked in years. The 2008 and 2009 seasons were the last times that Auburn did not find itself in a bowl game. While the Tigers are only 10-8 since 2000 in bowl games, they are still a reward for players and fans.
At this point, with the team sitting at 3-4 and 1-3 in the SEC, the question surrounding Auburn’s head coaching future changes to if the team will win six games. Only five games remain on Auburn’s schedule. The Tigers need to win three.
Auburn’s next opponent is Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC). The Razorbacks have not capitalized on their successes from last season, and have been hampered recently by an injury to star quarterback KJ Jefferson. ESPN actually favors Auburn at home in this one, giving the Tigers a 55% chance to win. It seems like years ago now that Auburn went into Razorback Stadium and beat a ranked Arkansas team, just last season. Harsin has beaten the Razorbacks before, and even though this year’s team may be different, the Tigers should be able to survive Arkansas at home and pick up that fourth win.
Now, on to Mississippi State. State is ranked and is firing on all cylinders for the first solid amount of time under head coach Mike Leach. ESPN gives Auburn just a 20% chance to pick this one up. That is reasonably fair. Auburn does decently against the pass, despite what recent games may suggest. The Tigers allow under 200 yards passing and have only allowed just over 1,300 total yards passing all year. Oddly enough, Auburn’s offense has passed for over 1,400 yards. However, if Ole Miss is any indication, a better passing team will most likely torch Auburn's secondary. The Tigers now sit at 4-5.
Texas A&M follows Mississippi State in what will become a must-win for Auburn. Having a must-win game against TAMU is not ideal, but this is not the best Aggies team that has trotted out with Jimbo Fisher. Their quarterbacks are bad, their offense is bad, their defense is suspect and Fisher may not be the guy Texas A&M thought he was going to be. The Aggies, and Arkansas for that matter, are just one good win ahead of Auburn. Texas A&M beat what was supposed to be a good Miami team, and Arkansas beat BYU and a ranked Cincinnati team. ESPN gives Auburn a 45% chance in this one, though that gap may close as the weeks go on. I personally do not think Auburn wins this game, and will ultimately miss a bowl game because of it.
If Auburn beats TAMU, then Western Kentucky becomes Auburn’s last chance at backdooring into bowl eligibility. The Hilltoppers tout one of the best offenses in football and have a legitimate chance of beating Auburn in Jordan-Hare. The Tigers are most likely going to be limping into this game, and WKU has nothing to lose. If they lose, they were supposed to. If they win, what an excellent program victory it would be. Auburn should not lose this one though, but I would anticipate this game being much closer than it should be. Six wins is all Auburn needs because the last game of the year is…
Alabama. Sorry Auburn fans, this one has no chance. Auburn had a fighters chance last year, and still could not get it done. (Being in the student section for that game last year was awesome though.) ESPN gives Auburn a four percent chance of victory, up from two percent before Alabama lost to Tennessee and before Bryce Young got banged up. That four percent may be solely based on how the Iron Bowl always has something weird going on, but that won't be enough to help Auburn.
The Tigers should finish out at 6-6 and 3-5 in conference. At best, Auburn goes 7-5 and 4-5. Maybe I will regret this but if Auburn runs the table and gets to Bama at 7-4, it might save Bryan Harsin’s job.
For now, Auburn has its bye week. Hopefully something is happening in those practices that turns Auburn’s season around. No, whatever bowl Auburn may potentially make will not be a good one. But making a bowl is important nonetheless. I cannot see Auburn winning the bowl game, but that is a problem for later. For now, let's hope Auburn recreates its magic from last year’s game in Fayetteville and brings it out at 11 a.m. next Saturday.