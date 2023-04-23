As crowds of family, friends, students and more flocked to Mt. Lovely Baptist Church for Phil Dowdell’s candlelight vigil on Thursday in Camp Hill, they were met with a field full of divots.
The divots were caused by a massive hailstorm on Jan. 12.
Since that storm, Camp Hill has been reeling. Officials have been working to obtain FEMA assistance but haven’t gotten any yet. According to sources, three-quarters of homes in the Town of Camp Hill suffered some type of hail damage. Families have been displaced to different communities around Tallapoosa County.
It seemed like the worst disaster Camp Hill had ever been through.
Then three months and three days later, Camp Hill residents suffered a whole different kind of storm — one that was so unimaginable, so unfathomable, it still doesn’t seem quite real.
Camp Hill is just minutes away from Dadeville, where a mass shooting took place Saturday night and left four dead, one of whom was Phil Dowdell, a bright-eyed, 18-year-old young man from Camp Hill.
“Phil Dowdell represented more than just Phil Dowdell,” Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said. “He represented more than just Camp Hill, and he represented more than even Dadeville and Tallapoosa County. He represented more than Alabama.
“Phil represented all that was right in the world.”
A lot of people look at Camp Hill and want to look away. Camp Hill is an old, but very historic, town; it is impoverished; and it is a town that’s struggling. However, I would never want to look away from Camp Hill.
The focus, of course, right now is on Dadeville. That is where the massacre occurred. That is where two of the fatal victims were going to school and another had graduated from not too long ago. “Dadeville, Alabama” is a name that’s heard ’round the world right now.
But this mass shooting affected much more than Dadeville. It affected Alexander City, Opelika, New Site, Reeltown, and especially Camp Hill. It affected this entire county, and beyond.
The strength that I see pouring out from every far reaching place in this county is amazing, but what I heard and saw, and more importantly felt, in Camp Hill on Thursday night was a thing of beauty amongst a mountain of darkness. I saw a community — really, a family — come together in the worst possible moment and just fill each other with love, grace and comfort. Students hugged teachers, mothers held their children. Boyfriends held the hands of their girlfriends, and kids cried into each other’s arms.
But at the end, we were all reminded of one thing: The best of us was taken, and that’s something we can never forget.
Phil Dowdell was truly the best of us. He was polite and respectful; he said please and thank you. He was a leader, a friend, a baller and more. But he never lost sight of who he was and where he was from, and he represented Camp Hill in the best of ways.
This is a community that has been through the worst nightmare, just to realize an even more horrible dream was coming. And all of it was an unfortunate reality.
But when the pastor (I wish I knew his name) started singing “I don’t believe He brought me this far to leave me,” the light breeze started, the sunlight was at its perfect moment and tears began rushing down my face.
And I just thought to myself, “If we could all be a little bit more like Phil Dowdell and if we could all treat each other a little bit more like the folks in Camp Hill do, maybe this world would be a much better place.”