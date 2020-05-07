You may have already seen the signs and the ads for the Alabama Counts 2020 U.S. Census campaign. You also should’ve have received your paper form in the mail by now. Hopefully you have already completed your census and if so, thank you! If you haven’t, now is the time to be counted.
On average, people spend 135 minutes per day on social media. It takes only about six minutes to fill out your census form. Only six minutes.
As your community college, Central Alabama Community College wants to make sure you are counted. We will have personnel available by phone to help you complete the form or we will gladly enter your census information online. We realize due to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent storms many people may not have access to the internet. We want to make sure you have every available opportunity to complete your census form no matter the circumstances.
The college will have staff available from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The number to call for assistance is 256-215-4290 or if you prefer to go online the website is my2020census.gov. When you call you will need your current address and the names and dates of birth for all living in the home.
This is an extremely important time for all Alabamians and the future of our state. There is so much is at stake in this census. Alabama is in danger of losing funding for numerous important programs if we don’t all do our part by being counted.
Some of the 55 programs that will be affected are healthcare, education, housing assistance, infrastructure and development along with many more. An accurate count of the people of Alabama will ensure the state receives its fair share of funding for these important programs.
In 2016 over $13 billion was allocated to our state based on data obtained from the last census.
A projected slowed population growth in Alabama has also put the state in danger of losing one or more of our seven congressional seats. These are the voices that represent us and stand up for our needs on the federal level. The loss of a Congressional representative would mean one less critical voice advocating for Alabama on the national stage. The only way to potentially avoid this outcome is for all Alabamians to participate in the census.
Please make this a priority and help secure a bright and prosperous future for our great state. We look forward to helping you be counted.
Brett Pritchard is a recruiter and coordinator of high school and public relations at Central Alabama Community College. He can be reached at bpritchard@cacc.edu.