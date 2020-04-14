So many of us are going stir crazy.
Many think if the weather is good, we should be outside spending time with others. But what about the relationships with those we love, our spouses and children?
Now is a perfect time to work on making bonds stronger. Parents have the perfect chance to build memories with their children while supporting the efforts of teachers who are sending lessons home for their students. Husbands and wives can work on projects around the house.
Who said the projects had to cost money? Take a look at closets and cabinets, gather things you’re not using and won’t use but don’t just toss it all away. Sort it and donate what you can so others who are less fortunate can take advantage of it.
There are other projects around the house.
Wives would be mighty proud of their husbands for cutting the grass or weeding the hedges.
Now is also the perfect time to spend together as a family.
The best idea is put down the devices, turn off the news for a bit and enjoy each other’s company. Let the children come into the kitchen and everyone help cook a meal on Saturday or Sunday. Afterwards, clean up and break out board games or cards.
Forget about the thing called COVID-19 that is wandering around our world for a bit and enjoy life with those closest to us.
It will make for memories all will enjoy.