I’ll never forget the day my mom called to tell me she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Because she didn’t want me to worry, I didn’t even know she had been going in for tests. But they had found a lump and she had to go through a series of tests.
When they officially knew it was breast cancer was when she finally called to tell me.
I had been working for my then-sports editor for more than four years and I remember going to him to say, “I won’t be on my A game today. My mother was just diagnosed with breast cancer.” I firmly believe you shouldn’t cry in front of your boss, but when it comes to family, all bets are off. I sobbed uncontrollably that day, and Ed was there for me every step of the way.
My mom and I have had a rocky relationship. I was a typical teenager and it was sometimes tumultuous — to put it nicely — in my household. But after I left for college and she got remarried, all that changed. For years and years, I talked to my mom every day. She became my best friend.
So not only did my mom have breast cancer, but so did my best friend.
It’s not like I didn’t know the horrors of breast cancer. I’d seen the ribbons and worn the pink, but I’d never really understood it. I never thought it could happen to us; it would never touch our family.
But then it hit. Hard.
Shortly after my mom was diagnosed, my stepfather was also diagnosed with lymphoma.
So this month, October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about more than just breast cancer. It’s about all the awful types of cancer that hit in horrible ways. And it’s about bringing about awareness so we can stamp it out as much as possible.
I thank God every day the doctors who care for my mom caught her cancer. I count my blessings to know my family has the financial ability for my mom to get regular checkups and for having doctors who were smart enough to know even a little lump can mean the worst. I’m happy my mom’s treatment wasn’t as bad as so many others; my stepdad’s was much worse, but at that point, my mom had already been through it, and I thank God they had each other.
And I can’t say enough how blessed I am they are now both in remission.
Some people aren’t so lucky.
My boyfriend, Charles, lost his mother to cervical cancer that wasn’t caught in time. By the time the doctors found it, it had spread to her lymph nodes and it was too late. I hate cancer every time I see a certain look on his face and know he’s thinking about his momma. I hate cancer every time I think about the fact I’ll never get to meet a woman who I hope still somehow knows I’m trying to take care of her son.
Cancer is an awful disease. And it touches so many of us.
Like I said, I never thought it would touch me and my family. But it has and it will forever.
My mother is so much more than a breast cancer survivor.
She’s a mom, a wife, a daughter, a grandma. She’s a sister, an aunt, a teacher, a mentor. She’s a Washington Capitals fan and an amateur cook. She crochets, she loves to travel and she’s seen every episode of “Law & Order: SVU.”
My mom has never wanted to be defined by her breast cancer, but yes, she is a survivor. And I’m proud to call her my hero.