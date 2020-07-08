Not everyone is able to but many people in the community can donate blood and/or platelets to help with the blood shortage nationwide.
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on blood supplies, and the demand for blood product has grown by at least 30% according to a Red Cross spokesperson. In addition, the summer months are always difficult for blood banks to host blood drives or receive donors because many people go on vacation and schools are closed and typical hotspots for hosting drives.
Today, Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Lake Martin Area United Way conference room and The Outlook encourages anyone who is able to donate blood to stop by. While the appointment could take roughly an hour from the time you walk in the door until you leave, the actual process of a staff member retrieving your blood is fairly quick and painless.
All donors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must provide a medical history to mitigate anyone unsuitable for donation. If you are 16 years old and over, weigh more than 110 pounds and are in good health, theoretically you are a good donor. Of course, certain medications and other conditions may affect this.
All blood types are needed, which requires a variety of people. According to Red Cross, one person’s donation of roughly a pint of blood could potentially save three lives. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood.
Think about that.
And most importantly, blood and platelets cannot be manufactured. The only way someone with a medical need can receive blood is if another human donates it.
Maybe you can’t show up today but check out redcrossblood.org or keep checking The Outlook for dates on future events.