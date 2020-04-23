There was another stroke of mad genius from the best coach in the game this week.
Rumors had been circulating for the better part of a week of Rob Gronkowski coming out of retirement to play with Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Like most who saw them, I thought that was just the internet up to its usual tricks of what ifs. Little did we know there was truth all along.
Rob Gronkowski is not only one of the best tight ends ever, he is arguably one of the game’s most complete players we’ve ever seen. From catching one-handed passes over triple coverage to diving for touchdowns to blocking defensive ends into the stands, the man could do it all and always had that huge, goofy smile while doing it.
Following the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win versus the Los Angeles Rams, Gronkowski retired and set out on a WWE and broadcasting career that seemed to be taking off in all the right ways. Now, a year removed from the game and probably feeling like his mind and body is refreshed, Gronkowski wants another shot but only if his longtime teammate is calling the shots.
As Gronkowski made his playing ambitions known, Bill Belichick — being the genius he is — saw a chance to turn nothing into something and turned a retired player into a fourth-round pick.
Could Belichick have gotten more for Gronkowski? Maybe, but free draft picks don’t usually come with too many questions or rebuttals. Plus, now New England doesn’t have Brady, the team feels light years away from the dynasty we all knew and feared. New England is in full on rebuild mode and could use all the picks they can get in this stacked draft.
As far as the Bucs are concerned, they made out like bandits in this trade.
For a fourth-round pick they are getting not only a future first ballot Hall of Famer but they also get the leadership qualities as well as a comfort blanket for Brady as he works his way into the system. Gronkowski also makes trade bait out of talented tight ends Cameron Brate and Alabama native OJ Howard, who both have flashed talent over the years but haven’t lived up to expectations. The Bucs don’t have many needs, so trading away Brate or Howard could provide a player or two somewhere else on the roster, pushing them from contenders to favorites.
The NFC continues to get tougher by the day as the AFC seems to be falling to the wayside as far as overall roster talent. From top to bottom, the New Orleans Saints might be the best team in football and the Atlanta Falcons, although inconsistent, are no pushover and the Buccaneers have to play them each twice.
For Patriot fans, the sky isn’t falling.
Who else would you want to rebuild or remold an organization into a new powerhouse than Bill Belichick? The offense needs work for sure. The lack of weapons and big plays were a real issue for New England last season to go along with a banged up offensive line. Experts across the board believe teams can go out and get starting caliber receivers as late as the fifth round, giving value to the fourth-round pick secured from the Tampa Bay-Gronkowski trade.
The defense however is on the cusp of all-time great status if Belichick can replace linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins who were both lost in free agency. LSU’s Patrick Queen would be a dream player for Belichick to snag with his 23rd overall selection to add security and peace of mind to the defense.
The trade was a win for both teams.
Even if Gronkowski never plays a down for Tampa Bay, the leadership and knowledge in meetings and film studies can and will help the development of the tight ends and receivers for Tampa Bay. As the for the Patriots it was essentially a free draft pick in the middle of the draft which could end up being another gem in what we know as the “Patriot way.”